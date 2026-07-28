NBA TRADE: 76ers Complete Final Move to Add LeBron James, KCP

The Philadelphia 76ers have completed the final piece of one of the NBA’s most aggressive offseason roster overhauls.

After days of maneuvering around the league’s restrictive salary-cap rules, the Sixers traded rookie forward-center Johni Broome and a 2027 second-round pick to the Los Angeles Clippers for cash considerations, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday. The move clears enough salary for Philadelphia to remain below both the NBA’s first and second tax aprons while officially moving forward with the additions of LeBron James and veteran guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

“The Philadelphia 76ers are trading C/F Johni Broome and a second-round pick to the Los Angeles Clippers for cash considerations,” Charania wrote on X. “The deal allows the 76ers to stay under both first and second aprons while signing LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.”

NBA insider Jake Fischer later reported the draft compensation involved the second-most favorable of Philadelphia’s three second-round selections in 2027, the asset the Clippers required to absorb Broome’s contract.

For the Sixers, the transaction represents the culmination of a week-long effort to thread one of the league’s most difficult financial needles.

76ers Solve Cap Puzzle

Ever since Philadelphia agreed to terms with LeBron on a two-year veteran minimum contract, 76ers president Mike Gansey still had one significant obstacle to clear.

The Sixers had become hard-capped at the first apron after using the non-taxpayer midlevel exception to sign Dean Wade earlier this offseason, leaving virtually no margin for error as they attempted to finalize both LeBron’s contract and a deal with Caldwell-Pope.

League insiders had floated several possibilities over the past week, including trading Dalen Terry or waiving Jabari Walker. Terry and Broome, however, ultimately became the salary Philadelphia sacrificed.

Moving the rookie contract gives the Sixers enough flexibility to complete the offseason blueprint that began with the blockbuster acquisition of Jaylen Brown and continued with the additions of Anfernee Simons, Wade and, eventually, LeBron.

The Caldwell-Pope signing can now proceed without Philadelphia exceeding either salary-cap apron.

Championship Expectations Continue to Rise

Broome’s departure closes the book on a brief stint in Philadelphia before it truly began.

The rookie big man had generated intrigue after a decorated collegiate career and flashed offensive upside during Summer League play, but his modest salary became more valuable as matching money than as a developmental roster piece.

For a team operating in championship-or-bust mode, that proved to be the deciding factor.

The Sixers’ front office has consistently prioritized maximizing the current title window around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, even if it meant parting with young talent to preserve roster flexibility.

That strategy is now complete.

Once LeBron and Caldwell-Pope are officially under contract, Philadelphia will enter training camp with one of the deepest and most accomplished rosters in the NBA.

LeBron joins a core featuring Embiid, Maxey and Brown and All-Rookie First Team selection VJ Edgecombe, while Caldwell-Pope brings championship experience, elite perimeter defense and reliable 3-point shooting to complement a veteran-heavy rotation.

The additions of Simons and Wade further strengthen a roster built to compete immediately in an Eastern Conference that has become increasingly competitive.

The Broome trade won’t generate the headlines that LeBron’s arrival did.

Inside the Sixers’ front office, however, it may prove just as important.

Without moving Broome’s contract, Philadelphia’s carefully constructed offseason plan remained incomplete. By finding a trade partner in the Clippers, the Sixers removed the final financial hurdle and positioned themselves to officially finalize an offseason that has transformed them into one of the league’s leading championship contenders.