76ers’ Jaylen Brown Faces Major Allegation About What Really Happened in Boston

The Philadelphia 76ers made one of the NBA’s biggest offseason moves by acquiring Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics, but a new allegation suggests the circumstances surrounding his departure might be considerably more complicated than previously reported.

Former Celtics player and current broadcaster Brian Scalabrine claimed Monday that Brown privately approached Boston’s organization with demands and wanted to be traded to the Milwaukee Bucks. The allegations surfaced during an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio and directly challenge the public understanding of Brown’s departure.

The timing is particularly interesting considering the recent tension between Brown and former teammate Jayson Tatum. What initially appeared to be a controversial front-office decision has now developed into a dispute over who actually wanted the partnership to end.

76ers Star Jaylen Brown Accused of Pushing for Milwaukee Bucks Trade

Scalabrine did not hold back when discussing Brown’s departure during his SiriusXM NBA Radio appearance.

“I think Jaylen Brown lives in his own reality. But because it wasn’t being documented that he demanded to be traded, then I don’t think that anybody, anybody thinks that, that he could—now, he could say that it was Tatum’s fault. Like, he could just make stuff up. But my understanding is Jaylen Brown went to the organization and had a list of demands. And it was like, ‘You either do this or you trade me.’ And he was rooting to get traded to Milwaukee, including calling some other teammates about, ‘Hey, man, what do you think of Milwaukee? We should go there.'”

Those are serious allegations involving Philadelphia’s new superstar, particularly because Scalabrine suggested Brown was actively exploring a specific destination before eventually landing with the 76ers.

However, Scalabrine’s account has not been independently confirmed. Brown has not publicly verified the alleged demands or conversations with other players.

The distinction matters because ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania previously reported that Brown never requested a trade from Boston. According to Charania’s July reporting, the Celtics actively explored moving Brown after unsuccessfully pursuing a blockbuster trade involving Giannis Antetokounmpo.

That creates two conflicting accounts of one of the offseason’s most consequential transactions.

Jaylen Brown’s Celtics Departure Raises New Questions for 76ers

The allegations also arrive amid renewed scrutiny of Brown’s relationship with Tatum, his longtime championship-winning teammate.

Brown recently appeared to question Tatum’s public account of learning about the trade. Their subsequent comments have fueled speculation about whether their relationship deteriorated behind the scenes.

Scalabrine’s allegation introduces another possibility: Brown may have been considering a departure himself, even as Boston explored trading him.

Still, there is an important difference between presenting management with conditions and formally requesting a trade. Without knowing what those alleged demands involved, it would be premature to conclude that Brown personally initiated his departure.

Philadelphia ultimately acquired Brown in exchange for Paul George and four draft picks, bringing a former NBA Finals MVP into a roster featuring Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

The 76ers invested heavily in Brown because of what he can accomplish moving forward, not because of the circumstances surrounding his final months in Boston.

Nevertheless, Scalabrine’s comments could reshape how fans view the transaction.

If his account proves accurate, Brown’s departure might have involved dissatisfaction on both sides rather than a simple decision by Boston’s front office.

For now, Philadelphia has its superstar, Milwaukee never acquired him, and the Celtics have moved forward without him.

What remains unresolved is whether the full story behind Brown’s departure has actually been told.