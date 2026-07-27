76ers’ LeBron Era Defined by 1 Buzzword as Offseason Plans Emerge

The Philadelphia 76ers are wasting little time building chemistry around LeBron James.

James is already working out with All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey in Los Angeles, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania revealed on Tuesday, giving the franchise an early head start as it prepares for one of the NBA’s most anticipated seasons.

“The buzzword around the Sixers right now is sacrifice,” Charania said on ESPN’s NBA Today. “They’re going to have a couple of team mini camps in August that’ll give the Sixers and LeBron James an opportunity to spend time with each other, to galvanize, to get that chemistry right before the start of the season. But Tyrese Maxey and LeBron James are already spending time working out in Los Angeles this week.”

The workouts represent the first step in Philadelphia’s effort to blend a roster loaded with championship talent after James chose the 76ers in free agency.

LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey Getting Early Start

James made it clear when announcing his decision that winning another NBA championship—not individual milestones—remains his priority.

“I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind,” James wrote on X. “I still want to compete, to win and have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fanbase and start this incredible journey one last time.”

His actions have already backed up those words.

Instead of waiting for organized team activities later this summer, James has begun developing on-court chemistry with Maxey, who is expected to be one of his primary backcourt partners.

The relationship predates Philadelphia.

James and Maxey have known each other for years through Klutch Sports, and Maxey was among the small group of people who received indications late in the recruiting process that James was leaning toward the 76ers, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

Even then, Maxey reportedly didn’t fully believe it until Charania broke the news and James officially announced his decision.

Moments later, Maxey celebrated on social media, posting a video with the caption, “I’m like Coach Cal,” a nod to his former Kentucky coach John Calipari’s reputation for landing elite talent.

“Sacrifice” Emerging as 76ers’ Championship Theme

Charania’s description of the team’s offseason mindset may ultimately define Philadelphia’s championship pursuit.

The 76ers assembled one of the NBA’s deepest rosters this summer, pairing James with Joel Embiid, Maxey and Jaylen Brown while adding veterans Anfernee Simons, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Dean Wade. They also return All-Rookie First Team selection VJ Edgecombe, whose impressive debut season added another dynamic two-way wing to an already talented rotation.

The collection of talent brings legitimate championship expectations.

It also demands sacrifice.

James has built much of his career around adapting alongside other superstars, winning titles with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love in Cleveland, and Anthony Davis with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Philadelphia now presents another challenge.

The offense already features Embiid’s dominance in the post and Maxey’s explosive scoring, while Brown, Simons and Edgecombe provide additional perimeter firepower. James will be expected to elevate the group without disrupting the chemistry that already exists. According to Charania, the 76ers plan to use James as point forward.

That explains why the 76ers are planning multiple minicamps in August before training camp officially begins.

The sessions will give James additional opportunities to build relationships on and off the court, establish communication and familiarize himself with teammates’ tendencies well before opening night.

If the workouts with Maxey are any indication, that process is already underway.

For a franchise chasing its first NBA championship since 1983, the foundation for a title run is being built weeks before training camp opens.