76ers Learn What Is Holding Up LeBron James Decision

The Philadelphia 76ers apparently do not need to increase their offer, manufacture another trade or wait for a rival to lose interest in LeBron James.

They need James to decide where basketball and family fit together best.

James’ agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins that money is not driving the prolonged free-agency process, Perkins said Tuesday on NBA Today. Paul also indicated that James has not asked any of his leading suitors to alter its roster.

Play

“It’s not about the money,” Perkins said Paul told him. “It’s about the fit.”

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin delivered a more immediate update after contacting Paul before Tuesday’s show.

“Nothing happening today,” Paul told McMenamin.

That moves the pursuit into at least a 22nd day without a resolution. McMenamin added that the interested teams remain comfortable with the delay and have not begun withdrawing from the competition.

For Philadelphia, Paul’s financial clarification is significant.

The 76ers used their $15 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception on Dean Wade and Anfernee Simons, then committed part of their biannual exception to Ariel Hukporti. ESPN front office analyst Bobby Marks reported that Philadelphia consequently has only the $3.9 million veteran exception available for James.

Paul’s message suggests that limitation will not eliminate the Sixers.

LeBron James Must Evaluate Crowded 76ers Lineup

Philadelphia can offer James a legitimate championship roster built around Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and newly-acquired Jaylen Brown. It cannot offer him complete control of the offense.

Maxey requires the ball to exploit his speed. Brown creates much of his value by attacking from the wing. Embiid remains the focal point when healthy, while All-Rookie First Team member VJ Edgecombe also needs developmental opportunities.

James would give Philadelphia another organizer, transition passer and late-game decision-maker, but he would have to accept a more collaborative role than he held throughout most of his career.

That is now the central question—not whether the Sixers can find another few million dollars.

Perkins said James is also weighing the preferences of his wife, Savannah, and the locations of their sons. Bronny James remains with the Los Angeles Lakers, while Bryce James is expected to play at Arizona after redshirting last season.

Philadelphia therefore must sell more than its roster. It must convince the James family that an East Coast move is worth the disruption.

Rich Paul Says James Should Not Be Rushed

Neither Paul nor James currently knows the outcome, according to McMenamin.

That uncertainty has extended into the NBA’s schedule-planning period, prompting Commissioner Adam Silver to seek clarity. Paul, however, does not believe outside pressure should dictate the timetable for a decision involving basketball, business and family.

The Sixers appear willing to wait.

They are not being asked to clear another contract. They are not involved in a bidding war. Their championship pitch remains intact.

James simply has to decide whether Philadelphia offers the right final chapter.