76ers Dealt Unfortunate News on LeBron James Amid NBA Rumors

The Philadelphia 76ers are among the teams waiting for LeBron James to make a decision, and there are no shortage of NBA rumors regarding the superstar’s future. There have been positive signs for the Sixers, including ESPN’s Shams Charania’s report that Eastern Conference teams have an advantage in the LeBron sweepstakes.

Yet, the 76ers’ chances continue to drop in the latest NBA odds. The Miami Heat are a heavy favorite with a 46% chance to land James, per Kalshi.

Additionally, the Cleveland Cavaliers sit in second at 27%, and Golden State Warriors are listed at 17% in the odds to sign James. The 76ers are a distant fourth at 9% with the team’s chances dropping significantly in recent weeks.

Philly’s odds were as high as 19% on July 4, and have since dropped by 10%.

Let’s explore the latest NBA rumors on James’ future.

LeBron James Rumors: NBA Star Waiting for a Team to Strike Trade for Kyrie Irving or Anthony Davis

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The Sixers can make a compelling pitch to James given the presence of Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey, even if Joel Embiid’s health is a wild card.

Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor reported that there is some belief around the league that James is waiting to see if a team can acquire Kyrie Irving or Anthony Davis.

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“The logic with Philadelphia is similar,” O’Connor wrote in a July 22, story titled, “The Indecision: What’s LeBron James waiting for?” “The Sixers have top-end talent with Jaylen Brown joining Maxey and Embiid.

Even if Embiid plays zero games, the roster is set up to be competitive with upside young players like VJ Edgecombe and Labaron Philon Jr. But Embiid is as injury prone as any player in the league, and the Sixers certainly would need him to be healthy for three months to have any chance of winning the championship. At this point of Embiid’s career, that might be pure fantasy.”

76ers Rumors: Philly Owner Josh Harris Met With LeBron James Amid NBA Free Agency

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If you are a Sixers fan looking to hold out hope, the NBA odds for James have had wild swings in recent weeks. Most of the latest NBA rumors are simply speculation until James makes an announcement.

We do know that James has at least met with 76ers owner Josh Harris. James and the Sixers owner had a brief conversation at Fanatics Fest in New York City, per NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark.

“A source says Sixers owner Josh Harris was able to have a brief, friendly conversation with LeBron James yesterday at a VIP event at Fanatics Fest in New York,” Clark noted in a July 18, Instagram post.

“I’m told Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, and owner Josh Harris have let LeBron know they would love to have him join the team and the city of Philly would welcome him to the Sixers with open arms,” Clark continued.

“The Sixers are reportedly one of the final teams in the running for LeBron.”

Time will tell if the 76ers can pull off a surprise and land James. For now, the odds are not in Philadelphia’s favor.