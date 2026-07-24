Proposed Blockbuster NBA Trade Has 76ers Pair LeBron James With $198 Million Haul

The Philadelphia 76ers have had one of the most surprising offseasons in recent NBA history, but the rumors continue to swirl about the team’s next potential move. Now, the Sixers’ next challenge is to continue to tweak the team’s roster around LeBron James and Jaylen Brown.

One of the team’s biggest questions is what to do with Joel Embiid. The star has no shortage of talent, but the center’s health continues to be a major concern.

Yet, the challenge for the 76ers is that opposing NBA teams are likely reluctant to give up significant assets for an often injured 7-footer. CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn floated a potential trade proposal that could be discussed in the coming weeks.

The blockbuster 76ers-Bucks trade pitch has Philadelphia sending Embiid to Milwaukee. Philly lands center Myles Turner and forward Kyle Kuzma as part of the trade.

The Bucks acquire Embiid plus the Sixers’ 2033 first-round pick in the deal.

Let’s dive into the latest NBA trade rumors.

76ers Rumors: NBA Trade Pitch Swaps Joel Embiid for Bucks Duo of Myles Turner & Kyle Kuzma

Play

Here’s how Quinn outlined the hypothetical trade pitch. It is worth noting that Quinn appears to put the chances of this deal actually happening on the lower end.

“I’m calling it now: the most widely-discussed fake trade of the 2026-27 NBA season will be Joel Embiid and Philly’s 2033 first-round pick for Myles Turner, Kyle Kuzma and some other salary,” Quinn detailed in a July 24, 2026, message on X.

“I’m not saying it happens I’m saying Twitter talks about it for the next six+ months.”

Joel Embiid’s $187 Million Contract Is Slated to Run Through the 2028-29 NBA Season

Play

Part of the reason fans could hear similar trade chatter is because there is a financial framework for a potential deal like this to work. Embiid is set to begin a three-year, $187.8 million contract with the Sixers that is slated to run through the 2028-29 season.

Turner has a four-year, $108.8 million contract that runs through 2028-29. Kuzma is entering the final season of a four-year, $90 million contract.

The 76ers Make Decision on Trading Joel Embiid: Report

Play

There is sure to be plenty of chatter about Embiid’s future, but the early indications are the big man helped recruit James to Philly. Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor reported that the 76ers are expected to retain Embiid to play alongside James.

The newest 76ers superstar also appears eager to play with Embiid, per O’Connor.

“As far as I know, LeBron’s excited to play with Joel Embiid,” O’Connor noted in a July 24, live stream following the James’ announcement. “I’ve been told that he contacted Embiid, (Tyrese) Maxey, Brown, within the last 24 hours that these guys knew prior to the announcement.

“They’ve been in communication together. It would seem like quite the betrayal to trade Joel Embiid,” O’Connor added.

“So I do not think a Joel Embiid for Anthony Davis trade is on the table right now. I don’t think so at all. Ultimately, I think with Joel Embiid, the guy is the face of your franchise.”