76ers’ Nick Nurse Provides Encouraging Offseason Update on Joel Embiid

For the first time in several summers, the health and status of star center Joel Embiid hasn’t been the biggest talking point when it comes to the Philadelphia 76ers. That’s what happens when a team acquires both Jaylen Brown and LeBron James in the same month.

But while other guys have dominated the headlines, Embiid’s health is still of utmost important when it comes to success for the Sixers in the coming campaign. That’s why the latest update regarding Embiid’s health this offseason from 76ers head coach Nick Nurse should sound like music to the ears of fans in Philadelphia.

Nick Nurse Says Joel Embiid Looks ‘Fantastic,’ Having a ‘Great’ Summer

During an interview with John Clark of NBC Philadelphia, Nurse relayed that Embiid is looking, and feeling, great this summer, and he’s been putting in work to be prepared for the upcoming ’26-27 season.

“Joel is still unbelievably talented. He looks fantastic by the way, he’s having a great summer, probably for the first time in a couple summers,” Nurse said.

“He’s in shape, he’s active, and he’s feeling much better to get out on the floor and to get in the weight room and stuff like that, and he’s still a great offensive hub.”

Embiid played in under 40 games in each of the past three seasons due to a variety of ailments, so the fact that he appears to be healthy heading into next season is obviously good news for Nurse and the Sixers, but the goal will be to keep him healthy and available over the course of the campaign, which has proven difficult in the past.

Joel Embiid Assured LeBron James That He’s Healthy

These comments from Nurse jive with recent reporting that Emiid assured James that he was healthy before LeBron officially decided to continue his career in Philadelphia.

“I talked to Joel [after a call with James], and Joel’s like, ‘Hey man, I just said I’m healthy,'” 76ers president of basketball operations Mike Gansey relayed to ESPN after James signed with the Sixers. “I just said to him, ‘What do you think?’ He’s like, ‘I don’t know … I don’t know what he’s thinking.'”

Embiid’s health was likely a major factor in James’ ultimate decision. The fact that he’s healthy during the offseason is great, but he’s going to have to stay that way for the 76ers to reach their full potential as a team.