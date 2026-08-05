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76ers’ Nick Nurse Provides Encouraging Offseason Update on Joel Embiid

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 30: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the first quarter of a game against the Boston Celtics in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

For the first time in several summers, the health and status of star center Joel Embiid hasn’t been the biggest talking point when it comes to the Philadelphia 76ers. That’s what happens when a team acquires both Jaylen Brown and LeBron James in the same month.

But while other guys have dominated the headlines, Embiid’s health is still of utmost important when it comes to success for the Sixers in the coming campaign. That’s why the latest update regarding Embiid’s health this offseason from 76ers head coach Nick Nurse should sound like music to the ears of fans in Philadelphia.

Nick Nurse Says Joel Embiid Looks ‘Fantastic,’ Having a ‘Great’ Summer

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 30: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers heads for the bench as he is greeted by Nick Nurse in the overtime period against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 30, 2024 in New York City. The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the New York Knicks 112-106 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

During an interview with John Clark of NBC Philadelphia, Nurse relayed that Embiid is looking, and feeling, great this summer, and he’s been putting in work to be prepared for the upcoming ’26-27 season.

“Joel is still unbelievably talented. He looks fantastic by the way, he’s having a great summer, probably for the first time in a couple summers,” Nurse said.

“He’s in shape, he’s active, and he’s feeling much better to get out on the floor and to get in the weight room and stuff like that, and he’s still a great offensive hub.”

Embiid played in under 40 games in each of the past three seasons due to a variety of ailments, so the fact that he appears to be healthy heading into next season is obviously good news for Nurse and the Sixers, but the goal will be to keep him healthy and available over the course of the campaign, which has proven difficult in the past.

Joel Embiid Assured LeBron James That He’s Healthy

Joel Embiid

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – FEBRUARY 04: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts to a foul during the first half of the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the Wells Fargo Center on February 04, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

These comments from Nurse jive with recent reporting that Emiid assured James that he was healthy before LeBron officially decided to continue his career in Philadelphia.

“I talked to Joel [after a call with James], and Joel’s like, ‘Hey man, I just said I’m healthy,'” 76ers president of basketball operations Mike Gansey relayed to ESPN after James signed with the Sixers. “I just said to him, ‘What do you think?’ He’s like, ‘I don’t know … I don’t know what he’s thinking.'”

Embiid’s health was likely a major factor in James’ ultimate decision. The fact that he’s healthy during the offseason is great, but he’s going to have to stay that way for the 76ers to reach their full potential as a team.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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76ers’ Nick Nurse Provides Encouraging Offseason Update on Joel Embiid

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