76ers Sign Two-Time NBA Champion With Perfect Winning Record

The Philadelphia 76ers are giving a two-time NBA champion an opportunity to extend one of the more unusual winning streaks in the league.

Philadelphia signed former New York Knicks forward Dillon Jones to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to PhillyVoice’s Adam Aaronson. Jones will enter training camp with a chance to compete for the Sixers’ remaining two-way roster spot.

That description sounds more imposing than Jones’ NBA résumé initially appears. The 24-year-old has played two professional seasons, won two championships and totaled only 61 regular-season appearances.

Jones was a rookie on the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 2025 championship team. He then joined the Knicks on a two-way contract in January and collected another ring when New York won the 2026 NBA Finals.

Philadelphia is betting there is more to his game than fortunate timing.

Dillon Jones Gives 76ers an Intriguing Developmental Bet

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Jones was selected with the No. 26 pick in the 2024 NBA draft after a decorated four-year career at Weber State. He became the Big Sky Conference’s Most Valuable Player as a senior after averaging 20.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Oklahoma City used Jones sparingly during his rookie year. He averaged 2.5 points and 2.2 rebounds across 54 games before being traded to Washington and subsequently waived.

His more compelling work came in the G League.

Jones averaged 15.2 points, 6.1 assists and 5.6 rebounds in 18 appearances for the Westchester Knicks last season. Most encouragingly, he shot approximately 38% from the 3-point range after connecting on only 27.5% during his first G League season.

The outside shot remains the swing skill. Jones has the strength to defend multiple positions, rebounds well for his size and can facilitate offense, but he must prove his improved shooting will translate against NBA competition.

An Exhibit 10 contract carries no opening-night guarantee. It does, however, allow the Sixers to evaluate Jones during camp before deciding whether to convert his deal into a two-way contract or potentially retain him with the Delaware Blue Coats.

Mike Brown Revealed Jones’ Hidden Knicks Role

Jones barely played for New York, appearing in seven games and logging 39 total minutes. His most valuable work happened away from the court.

Knicks coach Mike Brown revealed after the season that he repeatedly consulted Jones during the playoffs because of his experience with Oklahoma City’s championship run.

“I spoke to Dillon often during this playoff run because he had just gone through it with Oklahoma City,” Brown said during an appearance on “The Roommates Show.”

Brown asked what Thunder coach Mark Daigneault and general manager Sam Presti had communicated during difficult postseason moments. He also credited Jones with suggesting that New York revisit the emotions of its previous playoff elimination.

The Knicks’ video department ultimately created a presentation showing the players’ reactions after their 2025 Eastern Conference Finals loss to Indiana. Brown used it as motivation during the following title run.

Jones joins Tacko Fall, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Saint Thomas among Philadelphia’s Exhibit 10 additions. Those camp signings ordinarily pass without much attention.

Jones arrives with an unusual distinction: Every NBA team he has played for has finished the season as champion.

The Sixers will be far more interested in whether his improving jumper, secondary playmaking and sturdy frame can earn him a third NBA home.