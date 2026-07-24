Allen Iverson Says He ‘Loves Life’ After Sixers Sign LeBron James

Basketball icon Allen Iverson can’t contain his excitement over the Philadelphia 76ers‘ newest acquisition.

On Friday, the Sixers stunned the NBA world by signing former MVP LeBron James to a two-year, $8 million deal.

The announcement sent shockwaves around the league, with dozens of former and active NBA stars weighing in.

Sixers legend Allen Iverson took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the monumental signing.

“I LOVE LIFE!! God don’t play about me and mine,” Iverson wrote on Instagram, with a photoshopped image of LeBron in a Sixers uniform.

Iverson spent 12 seasons in Philly and led the team to their lone Finals appearance of the millennium. He is the franchise’s second all-time leading scorer and was named MVP in 2000.

Now, The Answer is hopeful that James can do the one thing he never scratched off his NBA bucket list: win a ring in Philly.

LeBron James Says He Joined Philly to Win Championships

Following his seismic announcement to join the Sixers, LeBron James wrote a lengthy statement on X (formerly known as Twitter), in which he declared his championship aspirations for next season.

“This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work and I still want to grind. I still want to compete. To win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time,” James wrote.

In Philly, James helps assemble what, on paper, appears to be the most loaded Sixers roster in franchise history.

Alongside former MVP Joel Embiid, former Finals MVP Jaylen Brown and All-Star Tyrese Maxey, few teams possess the firepower that Philly boasts.

Bob Myers, the president of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Sixers, appeared as a guest on Paul’s podcast, “Game Over,” and detailed why Philly makes the most sense for James.

“If he was here, I’d say, ‘I honestly believe this is your best chance to win. You have to decide all the other things that are equally important,'” Myers said. “What I would just say is, if it’s about winning, let’s talk about this team. Because you can win here in Philadelphia.”

Immediately following the signing, the Sixers’ championship odds skyrocketed across the board.

NBA World Reacts to LeBron James Signing

The internet was in shambles when James made his shocking decision. Several high-profile celebrities were stunned by the news.

WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark was left speechless by the blockbuster free agent signing.

“No way! I just pitched him for the Pacers,” she told reporters. “They didn’t get to him fast enough. Selfishly, I wanted the Warriors because Steph and Bron would have been insane together.”

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith was also surprised by the decision.

“I’m shocked,” Smith said on First Take. “I thought if he was going back East, he was going to go home. That he wouldn’t dangle his availability in the face of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Then go somewhere else. For him to choose the Philadelphia 76ers, this is a shock among shockers.”