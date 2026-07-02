Analyst Issues Worrying Jaylen Brown Assessment After Sixers’ Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers are having quite a start to the offseason. On Wednesday night, the team emerged from seemingly out of nowhere to pull off a blockbuster trade with the Boston Celtics for disgruntled forward Jaylen Brown. Considering how the Sixers only had to give up Paul George, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks in exchange for the 2024 Finals MVP, Philly is getting praised for swinging this deal.

While Brown’s on-court production is phenomenal, there are some concerns about his temperament off the court, which is something the 76ers are now going to have to take into account. In the wake of this deal being completed, NBA analyst Colin Cowherd offered a worrying assessment about Brown that could cause this team some trouble moving forward.

Colin Cowherd’s Concerning Jaylen Brown Comments

Brown is fresh off the best individual season of his career with the Celtics (28.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 5.1 APG, 47.7 FG%), but that didn’t stop his name from popping up in trade rumors this offseason. Boston reportedly offered Brown to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Giannis Antetokounmpo, but once they missed out on him to the Miami Heat, it left the two sides in a strange spot.

Philly capitalized on that by acquiring one of the best players in the league for what is essentially a salary dump. Sure, it cost a couple of first-round picks that could be valuable down the line, but if Brown assimilates himself to this team, it could very well wind up winning a championship, considering how Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are also still in town.

Like every player, though, there are concerns with Brown. Reports indicated that the Celtics had enough of Brown’s off-court antics behind the scenes, which was the driving force in their decision to ship him away for next to nothing. And while Philadelphia did well to land a talented player in Brown, Cowherd warned the team about the perception of its new star player.

“I had two NBA sources, two people in the league, one an executive, one a scout, say that Jaylen Brown has – it’s a disease. He suddenly thinks he’s the smartest guy in every room he’s in,” Cowherd said on “The Colin Cowherd Podcast.” “One executive told me this was always a little bit of Jaylen Brown’s personality. Smartest guy in the room, livestreaming and throwing it out there, and that’s just not a good space.”

Could Jaylen Brown Pose Problems for the 76ers Moving Forward?

Brown’s relationship with the Celtics has always been complex, and now, it’s the Sixers’ problem. The assumption was that this trade would give Brown his own team, but now, he’s working alongside Embiid and Maxey, the latter of whom he has had several tense run-ins with in the past. Brown is very talented, but it’s fair to wonder how he will fit in this new ecosystem.

It would be unfair to immediately label Brown a problem child for Philadelphia, but there are some red flags that the team will have to work around. If Philly can put all the pieces of the puzzle together, this team can be really good, but it is going to have to find a way to manage Brown off the court in order to ensure he provides the best possible results on the court.