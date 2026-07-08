Anonymous NBA Executive Throws Shade at Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers have shot to the top of the contender conversation in the Eastern Conference following the stunning acquisition of star forward Jaylen Brown.

On paper, the Sixers look like they have all, or most, of the ingredients necessary for a deep playoff run. But, there’s still a major question facing the franchise: The health of star center Joel Embiid.

NBA Executive Say he ‘Doesn’t Trust’ Philadelphia 76ers Star Center Joel Embiid

Embiid has been plagued by injury issues throughout his career, and his availability has declined with age as he’s played in under 40 games in three consecutive seasons. As long as he’s on the roster, Philadelphia’s title hopes will hinge on his health, and that’s a risky proposition. That’s why some aren’t quick to crown the Sixers despite the addition of Brown.

One anonymous NBA executive bluntly summed up the feeling of many when it comes to Embiid’s ability to stay healthy and available throughout an entire playoff run.

“I don’t trust Embiid,” the executive said, via ESPN. “On paper, they should be top four. On paper. Jaylen Brown brings them a level of toughness Boston’s going to miss. He brings them an edge.”

When it comes to Embiid, there are no questions about his skill, but there are plenty of questions about his durability. So it’s understandable why an executive would be skeptical of his ability to remain available moving forward as he continues to accumulate more wear and tear on his body.

The Sixers have to hope that Embiid can remain relatively healthy over the next few seasons, because they still have a whole lot of money committed to him.

76ers Still Owe Joel Embiid $193 Million Over Three Years

The three-year, $193 million extension Embiid signed back in 2024 didn’t even kick in yet. The 2026-27 campaign will be the first year of the extension and he will make $57 million. He’ll make $62 and $67 million, respectively, in the two following seasons.

It would be extremely hard, if not impossible, for Philadelphia to move that contract at this point in time. It was recently named the worst contract in the entire NBA by Bleacher Report. So, the Sixers simply have to hope that the big man can put some of his previous health issues behind him. If he can, the Sixers project to be very formidable after the addition of Brown.