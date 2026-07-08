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Anonymous NBA Executive Throws Shade at Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid

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Joel Embiid
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Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on January 16, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia 76ers have shot to the top of the contender conversation in the Eastern Conference following the stunning acquisition of star forward Jaylen Brown.

On paper, the Sixers look like they have all, or most, of the ingredients necessary for a deep playoff run. But, there’s still a major question facing the franchise: The health of star center Joel Embiid.

NBA Executive Say he ‘Doesn’t Trust’ Philadelphia 76ers Star Center Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid during an NBA game.

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 28: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter in Game Five of the First Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoff at TD Garden on April 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Embiid has been plagued by injury issues throughout his career, and his availability has declined with age as he’s played in under 40 games in three consecutive seasons. As long as he’s on the roster, Philadelphia’s title hopes will hinge on his health, and that’s a risky proposition. That’s why some aren’t quick to crown the Sixers despite the addition of Brown.

One anonymous NBA executive bluntly summed up the feeling of many when it comes to Embiid’s ability to stay healthy and available throughout an entire playoff run.

“I don’t trust Embiid,” the executive said, via ESPN. “On paper, they should be top four. On paper. Jaylen Brown brings them a level of toughness Boston’s going to miss. He brings them an edge.”

When it comes to Embiid, there are no questions about his skill, but there are plenty of questions about his durability. So it’s understandable why an executive would be skeptical of his ability to remain available moving forward as he continues to accumulate more wear and tear on his body.

The Sixers have to hope that Embiid can remain relatively healthy over the next few seasons, because they still have a whole lot of money committed to him.

76ers Still Owe Joel Embiid $193 Million Over Three Years

Dallas Mavericks v Philadelphia 76ers

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – FEBRUARY 04: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts to a foul during the first half of the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the Wells Fargo Center on February 04, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The three-year, $193 million extension Embiid signed back in 2024 didn’t even kick in yet. The 2026-27 campaign will be the first year of the extension and he will make $57 million. He’ll make $62 and $67 million, respectively, in the two following seasons.

It would be extremely hard, if not impossible, for Philadelphia to move that contract at this point in time. It was recently named the worst contract in the entire NBA by Bleacher Report. So, the Sixers simply have to hope that the big man can put some of his previous health issues behind him. If he can, the Sixers project to be very formidable after the addition of Brown.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Anonymous NBA Executive Throws Shade at Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid

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