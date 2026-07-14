Bryce Harper Makes LeBron James Free Agency Prediction 76ers Fans Will Hate

Philadelphia 76ers fans aren’t going to like Bryce Harper’s predication when it comes to where LeBron James is going to sign in free agency.

Harper was asked about James’ free agency ahead of the 2026 MLB Home Run Derby in Philadelphia, and while he shared a pitch for James to join the Sixers, ultimately he thinks that James will finish his career where he started it.

Bryce Harper Thinks LeBron James Will Sign with Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA Free Agency

76ers fans won’t be happy to hear it, but Harper thinks that James will ultimately decide to return to the Cleveland where he played from 2003 to 2010 and then again from 2014 to 2018.

“I think he’s going to go back to the [Cleveland Cavaliers],” Harper said. “But not really sure what that would be like for him.”

Despite the fact that he thinks that James will return to Cleveland, Harper still shared a pitch for The King to come to Philly. Harper’s brief pitch centered on an already-talented core and a passionate fanbase.

“[Jaylen] Brown, their whole team. They’ve got an opportunity, they’ve got four guys that are really good,” Harper said. “Got a great fan base.”

Philadelphia fans hoping that see James suit up for the hometown team will have to hope that Harper’s prediction is incorrect.

Bryce Harper Joins Saquon Barkley in Recruiting LeBron James to Philadelphia

Harper isn’t the only prominent Philadelphia athlete who has been asked to campaign for James to come to Philadelphia. Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley recently shared a pitch of his own.

“I think [Philadelphia] is one of the greatest sports towns in the world,” Barkley said. “I know [Knicks forward] Josh Hart said the opposite. I saw that today on Twitter. But I have to disagree with him. … If you want to go out with a bang, I feel like a great spot would be in Philly, and bringing a championship to Philadelphia, you’d be remembered forever.”

James, 41, has already played an NBA-record 23 seasons, but he’s still producing at a high level, so he’s not quite ready to call it a career. Last month, he informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he would be continuing his career elsewhere. Now, he’s reportedly choosing between the Sixers, Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.