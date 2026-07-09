Eagles’ Saquon Barkley Recruits LeBron James to Join Philadelphia 76ers

Saquon Barkley knows a thing or two about coming to Philadelphia and winning a championship.

Now, the Eagles star running back is encouraging LeBron James to follow in his footsteps.

Saquon Barkley Encourages LeBron James to Follow in His Footsteps in Philadelphia

Amid the speculation that James could potentially join the 76ers in free agency, Barkley shared his pitch to The King. In it, he highlighted how delivering a title to championship-starved Sixers fans could push him into a new pantheon of legendary status.

“I think [Philadelphia] is one of the greatest sports towns in the world,” Barkley said. “I know [Knicks forward] Josh Hart said the opposite. I saw that today on Twitter. But I have to disagree with him. … If you want to go out with a bang, I feel like a great spot would be in Philly, and bringing a championship to Philadelphia, you’d be remembered forever.”

James is already a legend and widely considered as one of the absolute best players of all time. His legacy is already cemented, and it’s bulletproof. However, he could elevate his legacy even higher, and potentially even end the GOAT debate, by leading the Sixers to a a title after a forty-plus year drought.

When the Sixers won their last title in 1983, they had come close multiple times prior to that, but fell short. Ultimately, they needed Moses Malone to come in and push them over the top to finally get the job done. James could potentially serve as a modern-day Malone for this Sixers team.

This story will be updated.