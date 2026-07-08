Contract for Philadelphia 76ers Star Ranked as Worst in Entire NBA

There are a lot of bad contracts in the NBA. Some were even handed out this summer.

However, one particular contract stands out above the others as the worst, according to Dan Favale of Bleacher Report.

Joel Embiid’s Contract with Philadelphia 76ers Ranked as NBA’s Worst

Favale recently ranked the eight worst contracts in the league, and the deal for Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid came in at No. 1.

The Sixers signed Embiid to a three-year, $193 million extension back in 2024, which hasn’t kicked in yet. The upcoming 2026-27 season will serve as the first year of that extension, and Embiid will make $57 million for the campaign. He’ll make $62 and $67 million, respectively, in the two following seasons.

When he’s actually on the court, Embiid is certainly worth the money. However, he’s played in under 40 games in three straight seasons for the Sixers and he’s not getting any younger. So, Embiid’s play-to-pay ratio landed him at the top of Favale’s ranking.