Contract for Philadelphia 76ers Star Ranked as Worst in Entire NBA

There are a lot of bad contracts in the NBA. Some were even handed out this summer.
However, one particular contract stands out above the others as the worst, according to Dan Favale of Bleacher Report.
Joel Embiid’s Contract with Philadelphia 76ers Ranked as NBA’s Worst
Favale recently ranked the eight worst contracts in the league, and the deal for Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid came in at No. 1.
The Sixers signed Embiid to a three-year, $193 million extension back in 2024, which hasn’t kicked in yet. The upcoming 2026-27 season will serve as the first year of that extension, and Embiid will make $57 million for the campaign. He’ll make $62 and $67 million, respectively, in the two following seasons.
When he’s actually on the court, Embiid is certainly worth the money. However, he’s played in under 40 games in three straight seasons for the Sixers and he’s not getting any younger. So, Embiid’s play-to-pay ratio landed him at the top of Favale’s ranking.
“Joel Embiid’s contract continues to age like milk on the surface of the sun. … Availability remains the driving force behind this placement. Embiid has appeared in 76 of a possible 246 regular-season games over the past three years. You can’t invest more than one-third of the salary cap in someone who’s not even available one-third of the time,” Favale wrote.
“Though plenty of catch-alls still portray him as a star, Embiid’s defensive mobility has dropped off a cliff, and the Philadelphia 76ers have reoriented their offensive approach around Tyrese Maxey. The 2023 MVP just averaged a career-low in touches per 75 possessions, per BBall Index—a deemphasis that will only continue with the addition of Jaylen Brown and growth of VJ Edgecombe.”
Trading Embiid’s contract would likely prove next to impossible for Philadelphia at this point in time. Perhaps in a year or two it will become more moveable as it becomes shorter, but the Sixers are likely stuck with it for now. So, they simply have to hope that Embiid can remain relatively healthy moving forward.
This story will be updated.
Contract for Philadelphia 76ers Star Ranked as Worst in Entire NBA