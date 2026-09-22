Jayson Tatum’s Jaylen Brown Praise Draws Pushback From DeMarcus Cousins

The Boston Celtics’ decision to trade Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers separated one of the NBA’s most prominent partnerships. Jayson Tatum has now offered his fullest public description of their relationship, but his praise did not satisfy DeMarcus Cousins.

“For Jaylen Brown to come out and say he hasn’t talked to him. That says a lot,” Cousins said on “Gil’s Arena.” “Especially for a guy you spent 9 years with, won a championship with, went to multiple Conference championships, all of these things he mentioned, and then I’m at one of the lowest points of my career, and I don’t hear from the guy who supposedly had love for.”

Cousins focused on the apparent gap between Tatum’s affectionate words and the support Brown received while Boston explored moving him. His reaction added another layer to the discussion surrounding a partnership that lasted nine seasons.

DeMarcus Cousins says he expected more support from Jayson Tatum for Jaylen Brown when the whole trade situation was going on: “For Jaylen Brown to come out and say he hasn’t talked to him. That says a lot. Especially for a guy you spent 9 years with, won a championship with,… https://t.co/vD4H3VFlWI pic.twitter.com/WVuvSNm6wi — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) September 21, 2026

DeMarcus Cousins Questions the Lack of Communication

Boston entered the 2026 offseason determined to move Brown. The Celtics initially included him as the central piece of their pursuit of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. When that potential deal failed to materialize, Boston later sent Brown to Philadelphia.

Tatum stayed out of Boston’s personnel decision and left Celtics president Brad Stevens to manage the process. Brown eventually landed with one of Boston’s Eastern Conference rivals.

Cousins believed their history called for something more personal. He pointed specifically to Brown saying that he and Tatum had not spoken, rather than questioning Tatum’s right to remain outside the Celtics’ front-office decisions.

That distinction drives Cousins’ criticism. Tatum could avoid interfering with Stevens while still contacting a teammate with whom he reached five conference finals and two NBA Finals. From Cousins’ perspective, public admiration carried less weight because Brown did not hear from Tatum during such a difficult professional moment.

Jayson Tatum Defends His Bond With Jaylen Brown

Tatum addressed the widespread assumptions about his relationship with Brown during a Thursday appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show.” When asked to identify the public’s biggest misconception about the former Celtics teammates, Tatum answered directly, per TheAthletic.

“For me, I love that guy,” Tatum said.

He then listed what they accomplished across nine years, including five trips to the conference finals, two appearances in the championship round, one title, and shared All-Star experiences. Tatum also emphasized how closely the public connects their careers.

“You can’t talk about him without talking about me, and vice versa,” Tatum said.

Those remarks represented Tatum’s most extensive public response since Boston traded Brown in late June. He acknowledged the persistent opinions and speculation about whether the two stars truly remained aligned throughout their run.

Those questions gained more attention while Tatum recovered from a torn Achilles and Brown helped Boston secure the Eastern Conference’s second seed. Tatum’s latest comments challenged the idea that tension defined their partnership, even if Cousins remained dissatisfied with how he handled Brown’s departure.

The debate now extends beyond whether Tatum and Brown respected each other as teammates. Cousins has turned the focus toward what that relationship looked like when Brown experienced a major career change.

Tatum and Brown will enter the next stage of their careers as rivals. Boston still expects to perform well, while Brown now plays for a Philadelphia team with an immense ceiling. Their future meetings already carry a natural storyline, but Cousins’ response ensures that the communication between them will remain part of the conversation.