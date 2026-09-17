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Dwyane Wade Drops Cryptic Hint About Follow-Up Move for LeBron James, Philadelphia 76ers

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CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 14: Dwyane Wade attends the unveiling of Prime Video's new NBA On Prime Studio at The Culver Studios on October 14, 2025 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Prime Video)

The Philadelphia 76ers made several major moves over the offseason, including trading for star forward Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics and acquiring superstar LeBron James in free agency.

However, according to NBA Hall-of-Famer Dwyane Wade, the Sixers might not be done making moves.

Dwyane Wade Says There’s ‘More’ to LeBron James’ Move to 76ers

GettyCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 17: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers both of Team LeBron look on during the trophy presentation ceremony after their 178-164 win over Team Giannis during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

During a recent appearance on the Conversations with Cam podcast, Wade seemed to hint at another domino that has yet to fall regarding James’ decision to sign with the 76ers in free agency.

“I don’t think we’ve seen the end of what this move is. I think it’s more to this move,” Wade said. “And so, I’ll just leave it at that.”

James and Wade have a longstanding relationship and are extremely close, so if anyone would have additional insight into James’ thought process, it would be Wade. What he was hinting at with that cryptic quote is anyone’s guess, but it seems unlikely that he would make such a comment without reason.

Dwyane Wade Calls LeBron James’ Decision to Sign with 76ers ‘Strategic’

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 25: Fans shop for LeBron James #23 jerseys as well as other Philadelphia 76ers merchandise at Xfinity Mobile Arena on August 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Hunter Martin/Getty Images)

Wade also added that he thinks James’ decision to sign with the 76ers was a strategic one that gives him an excellent opportunity to compete for an NBA title at this latter stage of his career.

“From a basketball standpoint, I thought it was a very strategic move at this point in his career,” Wade said. “It definitely gives him the best chance. . . .  I feel like it gives him the best chance in the East to be able to get back to compete for a championship.”

As a Miami Heat legend, Wade would have liked to see James return to South Beach, but he acknowledged that the roster in Philadelphia likely provides a better fit for LeBron.

“I think Miami would have been a good move as well, but a lot of moving parts in that needed to go right,” Wade said. “I feel like this is a little bit more, right away from the beginning, the best chance for basketball.”

On paper, it’s tough to disagree with Wade. The Sixers look legit and they indeed look like a team that could give James a legitimate opportunity to compete for another championship. We’ll have to see if it plays out that way on the court.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Dwyane Wade Drops Cryptic Hint About Follow-Up Move for LeBron James, Philadelphia 76ers

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