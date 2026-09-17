Dwyane Wade Drops Cryptic Hint About Follow-Up Move for LeBron James, Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers made several major moves over the offseason, including trading for star forward Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics and acquiring superstar LeBron James in free agency.

However, according to NBA Hall-of-Famer Dwyane Wade, the Sixers might not be done making moves.

Dwyane Wade Says There’s ‘More’ to LeBron James’ Move to 76ers

During a recent appearance on the Conversations with Cam podcast, Wade seemed to hint at another domino that has yet to fall regarding James’ decision to sign with the 76ers in free agency.

“I don’t think we’ve seen the end of what this move is. I think it’s more to this move,” Wade said. “And so, I’ll just leave it at that.”

James and Wade have a longstanding relationship and are extremely close, so if anyone would have additional insight into James’ thought process, it would be Wade. What he was hinting at with that cryptic quote is anyone’s guess, but it seems unlikely that he would make such a comment without reason.

Dwyane Wade Calls LeBron James’ Decision to Sign with 76ers ‘Strategic’

Wade also added that he thinks James’ decision to sign with the 76ers was a strategic one that gives him an excellent opportunity to compete for an NBA title at this latter stage of his career.

“From a basketball standpoint, I thought it was a very strategic move at this point in his career,” Wade said. “It definitely gives him the best chance. . . . I feel like it gives him the best chance in the East to be able to get back to compete for a championship.”

As a Miami Heat legend, Wade would have liked to see James return to South Beach, but he acknowledged that the roster in Philadelphia likely provides a better fit for LeBron.

“I think Miami would have been a good move as well, but a lot of moving parts in that needed to go right,” Wade said. “I feel like this is a little bit more, right away from the beginning, the best chance for basketball.”

On paper, it’s tough to disagree with Wade. The Sixers look legit and they indeed look like a team that could give James a legitimate opportunity to compete for another championship. We’ll have to see if it plays out that way on the court.