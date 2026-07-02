NBA Fans React to Blockbuster Jaylen Brown Trade to Philly

The Philadelphia 76ers sent shockwaves around the NBA world when they struck a deal with the rival Boston Celtics for All-Star forward Jaylen Brown.

Brown has reportedly been on the trading block since the Sixers ended the Celtics’ season in the 2026 NBA Playoff semifinals, and now has a new home in the City of Brotherly Love.

The 76ers are sending Paul George, two first-round picks (2028, ’31) and two second-round selections (2028, ’30) to Boston in exchange for the former Finals MVP, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported.

NBA World Reacts to Shock Jaylen Brown Trade

Even though Jaylen Brown was widely expected to be moved, few projected that he’d be dealt to Philly.

The Sixers and Celtics have long been rivals, and this deal adds a new wrinkle to the growing feud.

In the wake of the news, reactions from NBA fans have begun pouring in on social media.

“Angry Jaylen Brown will be fun to watch in the same division as Boston,” BakersReportsxz said on X.

Another user touted the new-look Sixers lineup, saying: “Maxey, Edgecombe, Brown and Embiid??? Don’t even need a fifth [starter].

“Philly now has the most athletic backcourt in the league. Perimeter defense is going to be great. Fast break points should go up as well. If Embiid stays healthy, they can get a chip,” another replied.

“Bro if Philly is healthy next year they are winning it all WOW,” an X user wrote.

One user deemed the return package for Brown to be meager, saying, “Sending Brown to a rival and getting a fossil in return might be the worst trade of all time.”

Not everyone shared that sentiment, though, with one user applauding the Celtics for getting value for the disgruntled star.

“They made that trade mostly for the picks. PG still has some gas in the tank too,” a user wrote on Instagram.

Sixers Players React to Blockbuster Deal

Fans weren’t the only ones sent into a frenzy over the deal.

Shortly after the trade was announced, several Sixers players weighed in on the deal.

“The NBA is doing that THING AGAIN,” Sixers star Tyrese Maxey wrote on X.

Multiple Sixers players, including Justin Edwards, Dominick Barlow and 2026 first-round pick Labaron Philon Jr. posted images of Jaylen Brown on their Instagram stories.

For years, the Sixers have flirted with being a championship contender but never quite got over the hump.

Now, by pairing a perennial All-Star with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, the Sixers boosted their odds of winning the Eastern Conference this season.