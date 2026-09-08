Franchise Legend Shares High Expectations for LeBron James, Philadelphia 76ers

At least one Philadelphia 76ers legend has high expectations for the newest iteration of the Sixers, which includes star forwards LeBron James and Jaylen Brown.

During a recent interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, Julius “Dr. J” Erving shared some high hopes for the team.

Julius Erving Thinks New-Look 76ers Can Win ‘Some Championships’

In the interview, Erving said that the 76ers could *potentially* set some records and win some championships, but he also warned the team against counting their chickens before they hatch.

“As for what’s going to happen in Philly, it’s going to be very exciting for the fans of Philadelphia and for LeBron,” Erving said. “That particular team can set some records and win some championships, but they have to do it on the court, not with lip service.”

Erving was also asked about Jaylen Brown, and he thinks that as long as the former Finals MVP remains healthy, sky is the limit for him.

“Health is the key issue. He’s generally played most of the games, even when some of his teammates have not,” Erving said. “If he can stay healthy—he’s a young guy in the prime of his career—the sky’s the limit. He’s one of those guys who could be the guy. With that particular team, the open man needs to shoot the ball, and the playmakers need to find the open man.”

If anyone knows a thing or two about winning a championship with the Sixers, it’s Erving, as he helped lead Philadelphia to the last title in franchise history in 1983. The organization will be hoping to end that drought in the coming campaign.

Can LeBron James Serve as Moses Malone For This Version of the 76ers?

When the 76ers won that most-recent championship back in ’83, it was star center Moses Malone who came in and proved to be the missing piece of the puzzle for the team. The Sixers had gotten close to winning it all in the previous years, but they kept coming up short. Then, Malone joined the team prior to the 1982-83 campaign, and in his first season in Philly he helped the 76ers claim the title. James will aim for a similar impact during his first season with the Sixers.