Grant Hill Sets Record Straight on Nike’s Role in Jaylen Brown’s Olympic Snub

Grant Hill has revisited one of the most disputed roster decisions surrounding the 2024 Paris Olympics. USA Basketball did not select Jaylen Brown initially, then chose his Boston Celtics teammate Derrick White after Kawhi Leonard withdrew. Brown’s reaction helped fuel questions about whether Nike influenced the decision.

“You guys can criticize my leadership. You can criticize the ability to put together a roster,” Hill said on the “Road Trippin’ Show.” “But to imply that like a shoe company told me what to do. Now you questioning my character.”

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Why Did Jaylen Brown Suspect Nike?

Brown entered that summer after a defining championship run. He earned the third All-Star selection of his career, collected MVP honors in both the Eastern Conference finals and NBA Finals, and helped Boston capture its first title in 16 years.

That postseason also changed the conversation surrounding his extension, valued at $304 million. The contract represented the richest deal in NBA history when Brown signed it, but his individual and team success still did not secure him an Olympic roster spot.

Brown first responded to White’s selection with three skeptical-face emojis. He then tagged Nike, which supplied Team USA’s uniforms, and wrote:

“@nike this what we doing ?”

Brown operated as a sneaker free agent after his Adidas agreement ended in 2021. His tension with Nike also predated the Olympic controversy. Nike founder Phil Knight had criticized Brown’s friend Kyrie Irving in 2022 after the NBA suspended Irving.

Those circumstances helped the theory gain traction, but Hill rejected it when the controversy first surfaced. He emphasized that his responsibility involved assembling a cohesive team rather than simply collecting the 12 most accomplished available players.

“You’ve got 12 spots. You have to build a team,” Hill said in 2024. “The responsibility that I have is to put together a team, and a team that complements each other.”

Why Derrick White?

Team USA needed a replacement after losing Leonard, who had earned seven appearances on the league’s All-Defensive teams and twice won Defensive Player of the Year. White offered another dependable perimeter defender who could also contribute offensively, Yahoo reports.

White had earned All-Defensive recognition for a second straight season. He posted per-game marks of 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks while converting 39.6 percent of his 6.8 three-point attempts each night. That two-way ability had also contributed to Boston’s championship.

Hill’s latest comments added another layer to his explanation. He said he attempted to contact players, including Damian Lillard and Jimmy Butler, before Woj and Shams could report the roster decisions. Hill wanted each player to receive the news directly from him.

“I called Jaylen,” Hill said. “We had a great conversation. Unbelievable conversation. And so something got lost there.”

Hill accepted that his leadership and roster construction would invite criticism. However, he viewed the Nike allegation differently because it suggested that an outside company controlled his choices.

The renewed explanation does not erase the debate over whether Brown deserved a place. It does make Hill’s position unmistakable: he stands behind his authority over the roster and considers the Nike theory a challenge to his character.