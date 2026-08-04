How Tyrese Maxey Can Become Eligible for Supermax Extension with Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey has established himself as one of the most elite guards in the entire NBA over his first six seasons in the league.

If he turns in a stellar 2026-27 season, he could set himself up for a monster payday with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tyrese Maxey Could Become Supermax Eligible with Another All-NBA Selection

In a recent article for ESPN, Bobby Marks broke down how Maxey can become eligible for a supermax contract extension with the Sixers this coming season.

With one All-NBA selection to his name already, Maxey needs another All-NBA selection to solidify his supermax status. He would also become eligible for a supermax if he were to win a major league award like MVP or Defensive Player of the Year. If he hits any of those markers in the upcoming ’26-27 season, he would become eligible to sign a four-year extension next summer or a five-year extension the following offseason.

From Marks:

Maxey was named All-NBA in 2026 but was not eligible to sign a supermax extension this offseason with the Philadelphia 76ers because he was one year short of seven years of service. If Maxey is named All-NBA (or MVP or Defensive Player of the Year) this season, he would become eligible to sign a four-year, $301 million extension in the 2027 offseason or a five-year, $389 million extension in 2028. (Maxey would automatically be eligible to sign the five-year extension via All-NBA selections in two out of three seasons.)

Maxey was named All-NBA Third Team last season after averaging 28.3 points, 6.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game for the 76ers.

76ers’ Stacked Roster Could Impact Tyrese Maxey’s Supermax Eligibility

The 76ers made some major additions to the roster this offseason in the form of Jaylen Brown and LeBron James. They now have one of the most stacked rosters in the entire league, which is great, but could also impact’s Maxey’s ability to secure a supermax extension. With so much star power on the roster, Maxey’s counting stats could dip down, which in turn could impact his All-NBA selection status.

It remains to be seen if that will happen, but with a team as stacked as the Sixers, sacrifice is often the name of the game, and in this case, Maxey might have to sacrifice some individual stats for the overall good of the team.