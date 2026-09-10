76ers’ Jaylen Brown Credits Islam for Shaping His Discipline

Philadelphia 76ers star Jaylen Brown has built a reputation for pursuing interests that extend well beyond basketball. During a wide-ranging conversation with Mahershala Ali, Brown explained that faith provides the foundation for those pursuits and the decisions behind them.

“I am completely faith-driven,” Brown told Ali in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Game Recognize Game” series. “I don’t need to see the staircase to take my next step. Faith is the basis of who Jaylen Brown is.”

The subject emerged after Brown asked Ali about the role faith plays in his acting career. Their discussion eventually turned toward discipline, childhood influences, and the principles that guide both men while they navigate highly competitive industries.

Brown traced a significant part of his personal discipline to Islam, which he began exploring when he was approximately 13 to 15 years old. He also credited positive influences around him with helping establish the type of person he wanted to become.

Islam Helped Jaylen Brown Develop Discipline

Brown said discipline represented something he wished he had encountered more consistently while growing up. He now views it as one of the most valuable qualities he could eventually give a son or daughter.

“A man who can’t say ‘no,’ he’s susceptible to a lot of the distractions in the world,” Brown said.

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That challenge carries even greater weight in an era when digital algorithms continuously place tempting material in front of people. Brown questioned how anyone can maintain control when technology constantly competes for attention.

For him, Islam supplied an answer. Brown acknowledged that other people may discover similar direction elsewhere, but he identified his religion as the source that taught him how to resist distractions and make deliberate choices.

Brown also connected his character to lessons from his mother and grandmother. His mother repeatedly warned him that lying could lead toward cheating, stealing, and eventually killing. Brown said dishonesty brought harsher consequences in his household than the original mistake.

Those voices remained with him as he matured, navigated new environments, and learned from his errors.

Mahershala Ali Explains Why He Prays Before Acting

Ali offered a parallel account of faith shaping professional preparation. Despite winning two Academy Awards, he told Brown that he sometimes accepts a role without knowing exactly how he will execute it.

“I don’t walk out on set and have not prayed,” Ali said.

Faith also entered Ali’s upcoming movie, “Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother.” He plays a Muslim assassin searching for breast milk for his child, which allowed Ali to incorporate elements of his religion into the character directly.

The actor said prayer helps him avoid arrogance and remain aware of his responsibility as a storyteller. Rather than minimizing the importance of acting, Ali believes performers must recognize how deeply their work can affect an audience.

He recalled seeing viewers emotionally shaken after “Moonlight” screened in Telluride. According to Ali, reactions like those reinforce why he approaches each character with seriousness and seeks help through faith before working.

Brown expressed the same certainty about his own foundation. Islam helped him turn discipline into a daily practice, while faith allows him to continue moving even when the entire route ahead remains unclear.

For Brown, that belief does not sit separately from basketball, leadership, or his ambitions outside the NBA. It influences how he approaches all of them.