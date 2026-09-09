76ers’ Jaylen Brown Opens Up on Disappointing Celtics Exit

Philadelphia 76ers star Jaylen Brown is turning a complicated departure from the Boston Celtics into motivation for his next chapter, per Hollywood Reporter Brown discussed the emotions behind that transition during a wide-ranging conversation with actor Mahershala Ali for The Hollywood Reporter’s “Game Recognize Game” series.

“Obviously it was disappointing, to some degree, in terms of how things transpired at the end in Boston,” Brown told Ali. “But I’m also very excited for the opportunity. You know, I’m more focused on that excitement. The past is the past.”

Ali approached the subject after noting that he had been working in Philadelphia when the Celtics sent Brown to the 76ers. The actor also referenced LeBron James’ subsequent decision to join Brown in Philadelphia.

Brown did not explain which part of the Celtics split disappointed him. Instead, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP made it clear that he does not plan to carry those feelings into his new situation.

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Jaylen Brown Calls Philadelphia Move a ‘Rebirth’

Changing teams involves far more than putting on another uniform. Brown said the move required him to relocate his belongings and family, search for a home, and leave behind the routines he had established in Boston.

“Now I gotta find new things in Philadelphia, which is just rebirth,” Brown said. “It’s just another form of transformation.”

That outlook reflects the considerable change surrounding Brown. The 29-year-old will make $183 million across the next three seasons with Philadelphia, where he joins James and Tyrese Maxey.

Brown also chose a community recreation center for his introductory press conference instead of the typical arena setting. The decision immediately connected his arrival to the city beyond what he plans to accomplish on the court.

Ali embraced Brown’s description of the move as a transformation and connected it to his own goal of continuing to evolve as an actor. Brown then explained why the concept carries personal significance for him.

“For me, growth and transformation are synonymous,” Brown said. “Once you recognize areas of your life where you need to grow, something has to die.”

@hollywoodreporter “I think winning has context. I think winning has dimensions to it.” – #JaylenBrown talks about how to build a winning culture.⁠ ⁠ For the full Game Recognize Game conversation with Jaylen and MahershalaAli, head to the link in bio.⁠ ♬ original sound – The Hollywood Reporter – The Hollywood Reporter

Brown said he views himself as his toughest competition. He also described himself as a transformational athlete, a label that captures how he approaches both his career and the interests he pursues away from basketball.

Brown Focuses on What Comes Next With 76ers

Brown’s comments suggest he wants to acknowledge the disappointment without allowing it to define his Philadelphia tenure. He repeatedly directed the conversation toward opportunity, growth, and the future.

That approach also appeared in his discussion of winning. Brown rejected the idea that success can only be measured through a final result. He said players must also consider their individual performance, relationships with teammates, responsibilities, and willingness to lead.

Those standards will now follow him into a different locker room. Brown arrives in Philadelphia as an established star, but he still faces the process of building new routines and chemistry around a dramatically changed team.

The transition may have started with an ending Brown did not like. However, he described Philadelphia as a chance to reinvent himself rather than a place to revisit Boston’s decisions.

Brown’s attention now rests on what he, James, and the 76ers can build from a transition that he described as a rebirth.