76ers’ Jaylen Brown Responds to LeBron James Amid ‘Ego’ Concerns

Philadelphia 76ers fans need not worry about LeBron James and Jaylen Brown not being on the same wavelength, because they seemingly are.

Shortly after James signed with the Sixers, concerns resurfaced over Jaylen Brown’s past comments questioning whether Bronny James was truly a pro-level player.

However, those concerns were quickly put to rest when ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Brown was actively recruiting James to team up with him, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid in a Sixers uniform.

“Jaylen Brown wanted LeBron James there. He did his part to recruit him there,” Charania said on the “Stephen A. Smith Show” earlier this week.

“One person around Jaylen Brown told me today he’s gonna approach this with no ego.”

LeBron James, Jaylen Brown in Sync

On Tuesday, James seemingly addressed Charania’s report, agreeing that Brown is entering the new season “with no ego” and placing the team’s interests above all else.

James shared the following inspirational quote on his IG stories:

“Someone pushing you to be better is not an attack, it’s an act of love.”

A few hours later, Brown posted the exact same post on his IG story.

Jaylen Brown Recruited LeBron James

Charania provided more context on Brown and James’ relationship.

“Jaylen Brown was 100% supportive of this move of getting LeBron James,” the insider said recently, via SixersWire.

“To my knowledge, those two guys didn’t speak during the process, but Jaylen Brown did have communication with Rich Paul during the process to let Rich Paul know that, ‘Hey, I want LeBron here. This is someone I want to play with.’ And so, those guys will eventually have their own conversation, LeBron and Jaylen will, and get on the same page. There will be plenty of opportunity for them to do so.”

Both NBA champions clearly understand the sacrifices required for the Sixers to reach the mountaintop. Some have suggested that the 76ers may struggle with their chemistry since James, Brown and Tyrese Maxey all thrive with the ball in their hands, and Joel Embiid has a high usage for a center. Furthermore, some scouts have expressed concerns that the Sixers’ new Super Team would stunt the growth of promising second-year player V.J. Edgecombe, who showed flashes of a future star last year.

Golden State Warriors star stirred the pot this week when he called Edgecombe “the biggest loser” after James signed with the Sixers.

“If I’m V. J. Edgecombe’s agent, I’m not sure I’m happy with the summer that the 76ers have had… Like you go from being sometimes the second option when Embiid was out to sometimes being the fifth option,” Green said on his podcast.

“It’s a big, big difference. I don’t know if y’all understand like how big of a difference that is,” he added.