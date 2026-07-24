LeBron James’ Relationship With Jaylen Brown Questioned After Bronny Comments Resurface

Just when Philadelphia 76ers fans thought they had made their biggest splash of the offseason by acquiring Jaylen Brown in a trade with the Boston Celtics, they went out and landed another big fish.

LeBron James, one of the greatest players to ever touch the basketball court, is taking his talents to the City of Brotherly Love for the final chapter of his illustrious NBA career.

He teams up with Brown, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid to create one of the league’s scariest starting lineups in hopes of another championship.

There may be reason for concern about the relationship between James and Brown, though.

Past comments Brown made about James’ son, Bronny James, resurfaced in the wake of LeBron’s decision.

Jaylen Brown’s Contentious Bronny James Comments

The new Philadelphia 76ers forward was in attendance at a 2024 Summer League game with WNBA stars Kysre Gondrezick and Angel Reese.

In a moment caught on video, Brown appeared to lean into Gondrezick and Reese to give his thoughts on Bronny, who had just recently been drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I don’t think Bronny is a pro,” Brown said, shaking his head back and forth.

Of course, the exchange wasn’t meant to be captured and broadcast on social media for millions to see.

But the comments clearly made their way back to LeBron, who was, of course, not appreciative of Brown’s analysis of his son.

LeBron James Responds to Jaylen Brown

This past season, after a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics, James was asked about his relationship with Brown, and LeBron did not hesitate to bring up the former Finals MVP’s comments about Bronny.

“They’re playing great basketball, and it’s because of him and the rest of those guys. He’s taking that next step. You know, our relationship has been… pretty respectful. You know, besides the (expletive) he said about Bronny at Summer League,” James said via Celtics on CLNS.

The reporter followed up their question by asking if their relationship has since recovered from the incident.

“You know, we’ll be all right. We’ll be all right. Yeah, we’ll be all right. I think he went on social media and said something about it. It’s all good, but Bronny got a long way to go, but that’s another story. But the kid, I mean, listen, JB is doing his (expletive).”

LeBron James and Jaylen Brown Will ‘Be All Right’

Despite James rehashing some old beef this past year, it seems like the relationship between the two new Philadelphia 76ers stars will be just fine.

Throughout the exchange with the reporter, James was flashing smiles, signifying that although he remembers Brown’s comments, he surely doesn’t hold any ill will against the former Boston Celtic.

And even if there is any animosity, it likely will take a backseat to the pairing’s new goal of bringing an NBA championship to the city of Philadelphia for the first time since 1983.

It doesn’t seem like Bronny will be joining the 76ers anytime soon, anyway.