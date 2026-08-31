Jaylen Brown Left Speechless on Live Stream of Workout Video With LeBron, 76ers Teammates

Jaylen Brown would have been the biggest news of the NBA offseason in a regular year. However, this was not a regular offseason thanks to LeBron James. Brown was traded from the Boston Celtics to the Philadelphia 76ers on July 6. Just three weeks later, James decided to sign with the 76ers, completely overshadowing his new teammate’s news.

Regardless of who the bigger story of the NBA offseason was, James and Brown are both looking to get acclimated with their new teammates. On that front, videos have been surfacing all offseason of James, Brown, Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and VJ Edgecombe preparing for the upcoming NBA season.

Jaylen Brown Live Streams Workout Video With LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey

One of the more recent videos shows James, Brown, and Maxey working together in live-action on the court. Brown, who has become a well-known live-streamer on Twitch, has been releasing extremely candid commentary on his streams. This week was no different, only, when he got to the part of the stream where he needed to find superlatives about (LeBron) James, he fell temporarily speechless.

“LeBron is the (expletive) man, you don’t even need to say what LeBron is,” Brown said.

The Twitch live-stream was picked up by MAL on X (@MindOfBron).

Brown would find his words, and speak on the chemistry he and his teammates have been building this offseason.

“Been working, building chemistry with the guys. Maxey is a dog…We working man. This is one of our first workouts. We’ve worked out a few times. That’s good to just get into the gym with your teammates and get a feel for one another. You can feel the energy level is high, the talent is high, and you just have to come with the right approach. LeBron is going into to year 23 or 24, which is crazy…LeBron is in his Kobe year. Year 24. Come on bro, the energy is there,” Brown said.

How Will Brown and James Fit on 76ers Roster?

The hype surrounding the 76ers for the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season is real. As per FanDuel Sportsbook, the 76ers are the second-favorites to win the NBA Finals (plus-1000). They trail only the defending, NBA champion New York Knicks (plus-950).

While there is a plethora of talent on the 76ers roster, on paper, the main concern is how this starting-lineup will figure out how to efficiently share the basketball. This was pointed out earlier this week on the “ALL THE SMOKE” podcast featuring former NBA players, Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

“You see the usage rates of each of the key players; Embiid, nearly 33.5%, Maxey, nearly 29%, LeBron is nearly 27%, Edgecombe is nearly 20%, and Jaylen Brown is 36%,” Barnes said.

Brown, in his tenth and final year with the Boston Celtics, took his offensive game to another level. He averaged a career-high 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. He was named an NBA All-Star for the fifth time, named to the second-team All-NBA team, and finished sixth in NBA MVP voting.

James, in his age-41-season, still averaged over 20.0 points per game (20.9). He was also named an NBA All-Star for a record, twenty-third consecutive season. Time will tell how this team gels on the court, but on paper, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more talented starting-lineup in the league.