Jaylen Brown Provides Encouraging LeBron James Update Ahead of 76ers Season

Now, this is exactly what Philadelphia 76ers fans want to hear.

With the 2026-27 NBA season rapidly approaching, new Sixers forward Jaylen Brown providing an extremely encouraging update on fellow new Philly forward LeBron James.

Jaylen Brown Says LeBron James Looks ‘Healthy’ Ahead of First Season With 76ers

During a Twitch stream, Brown revealed that he has been working out with his new 76ers teammates, including James, in recent weeks, and he said that James has been looking healthy heading into his record-setting 24th season in the NBA.

“It’s been a great summer. We’ve been working, don’t let it fool you, don’t let nothing fool you, we’ve been in the gym, we’ve been working. I know y’all seen some of the workouts and stuff like that,” Brown said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“We’ve been working, building chemistry with the guys. [Tyrese] Maxey is a dawg, LeBron is the f****** — don’t even need to say what LeBron is, he looks good, healthy.”

James missed 22 games for the Lakers last season due to various ailments related to age and wear-and-tear, so the fact that he’s healthy at this point is a good sign for the 76ers.

In addition to working out with the vets on the team, Brown has also been working with some of the younger Sixers players, and he’s been impressed with what he’s seen.

“Been working with the young guys,” Brown said. “Labaron [Philon Jr.], VJ [Edgecombe]. Dogs. Even [Dominick] Barlow, [Adem] Bona, Anfernee [Simons]. I worked out with everyone on the team constantly.”

The 76ers have all the talent in the world, on paper, but they’ll need chemistry if they’re going to reach their full potential as a team, so it’s a promising sign that they seem to be building that already.

Jaylen Brown ‘Wants Blood’ Heading into 2026-27 NBA Season

After being traded by the Boston Celtics to a direct division rival, Brown will enter the ’26-27 season with an enormous chip on his shoulder, and he admitted as much recently.

“My mentality is kill. . . . I feel like I want blood this year,” Brown said. “I feel like that’s the mentality, I want blood.”

With a healthy James and a [very] motivated Brown, 76ers fans have plenty of reason for optimism heading into the season.