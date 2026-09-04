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Jaylen Brown Provides Encouraging LeBron James Update Ahead of 76ers Season

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Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts during a game. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Now, this is exactly what Philadelphia 76ers fans want to hear.

With the 2026-27 NBA season rapidly approaching, new Sixers forward Jaylen Brown providing an extremely encouraging update on fellow new Philly forward LeBron James.

Jaylen Brown Says LeBron James Looks ‘Healthy’ Ahead of First Season With 76ers

GettySALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – FEBRUARY 19: Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics hugs LeBron James prior to the 2023 NBA All Star Game between Team Giannis and Team LeBron at Vivint Arena on February 19, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

During a Twitch stream, Brown revealed that he has been working out with his new 76ers teammates, including James, in recent weeks, and he said that James has been looking healthy heading into his record-setting 24th season in the NBA.

“It’s been a great summer. We’ve been working, don’t let it fool you, don’t let nothing fool you, we’ve been in the gym, we’ve been working. I know y’all seen some of the workouts and stuff like that,” Brown said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“We’ve been working, building chemistry with the guys. [Tyrese] Maxey is a dawg, LeBron is the f****** — don’t even need to say what LeBron is, he looks good, healthy.”

James missed 22 games for the Lakers last season due to various ailments related to age and wear-and-tear, so the fact that he’s healthy at this point is a good sign for the 76ers.

In addition to working out with the vets on the team, Brown has also been working with some of the younger Sixers players, and he’s been impressed with what he’s seen.

“Been working with the young guys,” Brown said. “Labaron [Philon Jr.], VJ [Edgecombe]. Dogs. Even [Dominick] Barlow, [Adem] Bona, Anfernee [Simons]. I worked out with everyone on the team constantly.”

The 76ers have all the talent in the world, on paper, but they’ll need chemistry if they’re going to reach their full potential as a team, so it’s a promising sign that they seem to be building that already.

Jaylen Brown ‘Wants Blood’ Heading into 2026-27 NBA Season

Philadelphia 76ers forward Jaylen Brown
GettyMEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – MARCH 20: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics holds the ball at the top of the key in the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on March 20, 2026 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew A. Smith/Getty Images)

After being traded by the Boston Celtics to a direct division rival, Brown will enter the ’26-27 season with an enormous chip on his shoulder, and he admitted as much recently.

“My mentality is kill. . . . I feel like I want blood this year,” Brown said. “I feel like that’s the mentality, I want blood.”

With a healthy James and a [very] motivated Brown, 76ers fans have plenty of reason for optimism heading into the season.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Jaylen Brown Provides Encouraging LeBron James Update Ahead of 76ers Season

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