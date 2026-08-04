Jaylen Brown Reveals Wild 76ers Championship Plan, Opens Up About LeBron James

Jaylen Brown is embracing his new life as a Philadelphia 76er, and he’s already thinking about the celebration if things go right.

Between soaking up wisdom from LeBron James and adjusting to a different jersey, Brown made a wild championship vow to his new teammates, one involving a plane, a parachute, and zero hesitation.

Jaylen Brown On Learning From LeBron James

Brown didn’t hide his excitement during a recent livestream, admitting that sharing a locker room with LeBron James is a career-defining opportunity, regardless of outside noise.

“We got Bron and like what an opportunity that is…my favorite thing to do is to learn. I love learning. So to have the opportunity to learn from one of the if not the greatest player of all time…I get an opportunity to on the court, off the court, learn and gather experiences that can accumulate to my own knowledge base,” Brown said.

That’s a mature outlook from a player who just three years ago was hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy as Finals MVP in Boston. In my opinion, Brown’s willingness to treat this move as a learning phase rather than a lateral step is exactly the mindset the Sixers needed.

He also admitted the jersey swap still feels strange after years in Celtics green: “It feel weird wearing a different jersey I ain’t gonna lie but here we are.”

Philadelphia 76er’s Skydiving Promise

Brown didn’t stop at compliments. He made a bold, borderline reckless promise to his new core. According to Brown, he’s already told VJ Edgecombe, LeBron James, and Joel Embiid exactly what happens if Philadelphia wins it all.

“I told VJ, Bron, Max, and Embiid we win the championship everybody going skydiving,” Brown said.

What Could Derail The Sixers’ Title Window Next Season

Philadelphia’s projected starting five of Maxey, Edgecombe, Brown, James, and Embiid instantly jumped oddsmakers’ championship boards after LeBron’s arrival, with the Sixers moving to as high as third overall in title odds behind only Oklahoma City and San Antonio. But this roster’s ceiling is tied directly to health and fit.

LeBron, now the oldest active player in the league at 41, missed 22 games last season, and Father Time doesn’t negotiate. Embiid’s durability remains the franchise’s biggest question mark after years of knee problems.

There’s also a real spacing issue on paper: Brown, Embiid, Maxey, and James all posted heavy offensive usage rates last season, meaning someone will have to sacrifice touches, and analysts like Rachel Nichols have publicly questioned whether Brown fully buys into being a lower-usage option next to LeBron.

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Add in the lingering awkwardness between Brown and James over past comments about Bronny James, and chemistry could take real time to build. If Philadelphia can keep its stars on the floor and its egos in check come April, this group has genuine Finals upside, but that’s still a big “if.”