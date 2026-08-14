Jaylen Brown Takes Subtle Shot at Celtics Over Sixers Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers have undoubtedly had the most explosive offseason in the NBA. Not only did they manage to sign LeBron James to a two-year, $8 million contract in free agency, but they also managed to pry Jaylen Brown away from the Boston Celtics in a trade that looks very lopsided on paper.

There are a handful of reasons why the Brown trade was such a shock. Not only was the price a head-scratcher, but seeing Brown be dealt to one of the Celtics’ top rivals was also a surprise. For the most part, Brown has kept a relatively low profile when discussing this trade, but he recently took a subtle shot at his former team when discussing the deal.

Jaylen Brown Sends Pointed Message to Celtics

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After getting selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Brown spent the first 10 years of his career with the C’s. While he was overshadowed by Jayson Tatum at times, there’s no denying the fact that Brown is a superstar in his own right. A five-time All-Star who has also earned a pair of All-NBA selections, Brown played a critical role in leading Boston to victory in the 2024 NBA Finals, as he won Finals MVP when all was said and done.

Even though Brown is fresh off the best season of his career from an individual perspective (28.7 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 5.1 APG, 47.7 FG%), the trade rumors that frequently surrounded him during his time with the Celtics refused to die. The Sixers eventually pounced on him, giving up Paul George, two first-round picks, and two second-round picks in exchange for Brown.

The return for a player of Brown’s caliber certainly seems light, even when considering the fact that he’s due for a new contract and Boston lost its leverage by failing to flip him for Giannis Antetokounmpo. There’s been a lot of discussion about Brown’s feelings on the trade, and he pulled back the curtain ever so slightly on his thoughts on the C’s decision to unload him to one of their top rivals.

“I was a little disappointed in how it all went down,” Brown admitted on “The Jimmy Kimmel Show.” “But, I mean, to answer your question, I guess we’ll find out.”

Sixers Face Championship Expectations After Acquiring Jaylen Brown

There’s a chance this deal could come back to haunt the Sixers down the line, but in the present, Brown obviously makes this team better than it was without him. Adding him to a lineup that also features James, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe simply seems unfair, and if this group can click, it should be able to achieve some big things.

Philly essentially needs to win a championship in order for this trade to be justified, and you can bet Brown is going to be motivated to stick it to Boston for its decision to move on from him. Having a motivated Brown will certainly help the 76ers in their championship quest, and regardless of how things unfold, this team is going to have a lot of attention on it throughout the year.