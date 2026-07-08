Jaylen Brown’s Latest Trey Murphy Move Fuels More Sixers Trade Rumors

The Philadelphia 76ers are fresh off making one of the biggest moves of the offseason, as they recently acquired Jaylen Brown in a blockbuster trade with their longtime Eastern Conference rival, the Boston Celtics. The addition of Brown is a huge win for the Sixers, but they may not be done adding to their roster just yet.

Many Philly fans are closely watching the team’s pursuit of LeBron James in free agency, but it seems like Brown may have another idea for a star addition to his new team. Brown recently linked up with New Orleans Pelicans trade candidate Trey Murphy, leading folks to believe that he is trying to recruit him to join the 76ers.

Jaylen Brown Links Up with Trey Murphy Amid Trade Rumors

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In theory, the Sixers’ addition of Brown would prevent them from adding another star like Murphy, but that may not be the case. Philly only had to give up two first-round picks, two second-round picks, and Paul George in order to land Brown, so it still may have the sort of firepower needed to convince the Pels to unload Murphy.

With New Orleans looking to switch things up this offseason, it has explored the possibility of moving Murphy in exchange for a bounty of draft picks. Even though the Pelicans endured another ugly campaign last year, Murphy turned in another strong year (21.5 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 3.8 APG, 47 FG%) that has helped him draw interest from teams across the league.

For a point in time, the Celtics were interested in Murphy as a potential replacement for Brown. Now, the 76ers have emerged as a sneaky team to watch in the sweepstakes for Murphy, as it is still hunting for one more big name to fill out its starting lineup. It must be worth noting that Brown was recently spotted hanging out with Murphy as part of the latter’s latest YouTube video, with Brown trying to convince the budding star to start streaming.

Should the Sixers Trade for Trey Murphy?

Right now, Philadelphia has four players headlining its starting lineup, as Brown will be featured alongside Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and VJ Edgecombe. James seems to be the team’s preferred option to fill out its frontcourt, but there are several teams in addition to them that are attempting to land the future Hall of Famer.

Murphy could be a unique alternative, although the Sixers probably would prefer to avoid trading for another big-name player after landing Brown. Still, it’s clear the front office is going all-in this offseason, and adding Murphy could fit the team’s plan of attack. At this point, Murphy probably isn’t Philadelphia’s most likely offseason addition, but his connection with Brown bears watching, especially if James opts to sign with another team in free agency over the next few days.