Brandon Jennings Is Right: Jayson Tatum Took a Shot at Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown remained at the center of NBA conversation after the Boston Celtics sent him to the Philadelphia 76ers in a trade built around Paul George. Criticism of Boston’s return soon created a more personal question: Did the Celtics decide they could no longer manage Brown’s personality?

Jayson Tatum then delivered a leadership lesson at an event for The Jayson Tatum Foundation that sounded remarkably connected to the debate surrounding his former teammate, Yahoo reports.

“Being around somebody that feels like they know it all, I don’t wanna be around that person,” Tatum said. “I don’t wanna be the smartest person in the room, I want to learn from somebody else.”

Brandon Jennings did not accept that statement as generic guidance for young players. After reposting the clip on X, Jennings wrote, “Motivational message my a-s lmaooo that’s a shot at Jaylen Brown.”

Tatum never mentioned Brown, leaving room for another explanation. Still, Jennings’ conclusion fits the timing and familiar language too well to dismiss.

Motivational message my ass lmaooo that’s a shot at Jaylen Brown https://t.co/y7m1mcZpuW — Brandon Jennings (@Tuff__Crowd) July 25, 2026

Colin Cowherd Put ‘Smartest Person’ Debate Around Brown

Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd previously said two NBA sources characterized Brown as a difficult locker room presence because of how highly he regards his own intelligence.

“He suddenly thinks he’s the smartest guy in every room he’s in,” Cowherd said. “You get into a really bad place.”

Brown rejected Cowherd’s premise during a livestream after the trade, USA Today reports. The 29-year-old argued that intelligence takes different forms and said he never viewed himself as the smartest person present. He then questioned the intellectual standard across the sports business.

“No offense to everybody in sports, but the bar is fu—– low,” Brown said. “You know what I mean. The bar isn’t that high.”

Brown aimed that criticism broadly, not specifically at Tatum. However, Tatum’s choice to warn against someone who “feels like they know it all,” then invoke the same smartest-person framing, made the comparison unavoidable.

Could Brown’s comment have irritated Tatum? No public statement proves it. Their separation still changes the dynamic. Brown no longer needs to smooth over every ambiguous remark for Boston’s locker room, and Tatum does not have to seek reassurance from a teammate who now plays for a conference rival.

Without that clarification, Tatum can interpret Brown’s words however he wants. Jennings merely said aloud what many viewers heard beneath the motivational packaging.

Celtics, 76ers Matchups Now Carry Added Tension

The basketball backdrop gives this exchange more weight. Tatum’s Achilles rehabilitation limited him to 16 regular-season appearances after the injury he sustained during the 2024-25 playoffs. He returned late and participated in Boston’s postseason run, apart from Game 7 against Philadelphia.

Brown carried a leading role during Tatum’s absence. Across 71 games, he set career highs with 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. Brown also made the All-Star team, earned Second Team All-NBA recognition and ranked No. 6 in the MVP race.

That individual success did not produce Boston’s desired ending. The Celtics surrendered a 3-1 advantage against the 76ers, the team Brown later joined, and the collapse intensified scrutiny of his leadership as a primary option.

Tatum’s remarks do not confirm that he blamed Brown for Boston’s problems. They do, however, sound like a pointed response to the criticism that followed Brown out of Boston. Of every way Tatum could have discussed leadership, he selected language already attached to the loudest conversation about his former co-star.

That is why Jennings is right about the subtext. Until Tatum offers a different explanation, every Celtics-76ers meeting will invite another look at whether their long-running partnership ended with more friction than either star has acknowledged.