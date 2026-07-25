Jaylen Brown Sends Message With Lethal Shooter After LeBron James Move

Jaylen Brown has already started preparing for a new chapter with the Philadelphia 76ers. The former Boston Celtics star recently streamed an offseason workout from Egypt on Twitch, teaming with shooting coach Chris Matthews, better known as Lethal Shooter, shortly after LeBron James chose Philadelphia.

“We working, nothing’s changed… Getting some work in, all around the world. No matter where I go, where I travel, the work don’t change… Efficiency, mindset, focused, discipline,” Brown said during the broadcast.

The session offered an early look at Brown’s approach before he joins a dramatically reshaped roster. Philadelphia acquired him from Boston on July 1, then added James on Friday with a two-year, $8 million agreement.

Jaylen Brown Reacted After LeBron James Chose Philadelphia

Brown also acknowledged the James news on social media, posting “#throwtheballup” after the signing became public, per Mass Live. His brief reaction arrived after Brown, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey reportedly helped recruit James to Philadelphia.

The 76ers now enter the 2026-27 season with James, Brown, Embiid, Maxey and second-year guard V.J. Edgecombe. Philadelphia also expanded its depth by signing Anfernee Simons, Dean Wade and Ariel Hukporti in free agency.

James will join the fourth team of his NBA career after Cleveland, Miami and Los Angeles. Cleveland and Miami also emerged among his reported possibilities, while Minnesota and Golden State entered the conversation. Philadelphia ultimately secured the 41-year-old as he pursues a fifth championship.

The James signing followed a major commitment to Brown. Philadelphia sent Paul George, two first-round selections and two second-rounders to Boston for the five-time All-Star, making Brown one of the central pieces of its new roster.

Lethal Shooter Workout Highlights Brown’s Role

Brown brings strong production into that assignment. He averaged career highs of 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists last season while making 47.7% of his field-goal attempts and 34.7% from beyond the arc.

He took over as Boston’s leading scorer while Jayson Tatum recovered from a torn Achilles. The Celtics went 56-26 and finished second in the NBA with a 120.0 offensive rating, according to NBA.com.

The circumstances in Philadelphia will differ from the role Brown held during Tatum’s recovery. He will share the offense with James, Embiid and Maxey, giving his work away from the ball and perimeter efficiency added significance next season.

Working with Matthews puts shooting at the center of Brown’s offseason preparation. That skill could become especially important alongside James and Embiid, two players capable of drawing defensive attention and creating open perimeter opportunities for teammates.

Philadelphia’s collection of established stars brings immediate expectations after the team reached the second round last season. It also creates a clear challenge for training camp: determining how several primary scoring options will share the floor and establish their roles.

Brown’s stream did not attempt to answer every basketball question surrounding the new lineup. Instead, it showed the approach he plans to carry into the season. Location, roster and expectations may have changed, but his message from Egypt centered on the same principles: efficiency, focus and discipline. Philly fans are in for a treat this year if all things go accordingly.