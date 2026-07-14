Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown Actively Recruiting LeBron James to 76ers

If LeBron James signs somewhere other than Philadelphia in free agency, it won’t be because of a lack of effort on the Sixers’ part.

Sixers new president of basketball operations Mike Gansey publicly praised James in an interview with The Athletic while making it clear that the organization would love to have him, and a trio of Sixers stars have been actively recruiting James to Philly.

Trio of 76ers Stars Trying to Bring LeBron James to Philadelphia

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Sixers stars Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown have all been in recent communication with James as he decides where he will continue his career. Maxey, who shares an agent with James, has been leading the charge.

From McMenamin:

As LeBron James’ free agency decision extends into its second week, the Philadelphia 76ers have kept up their pursuit of the four-time champion through three of their players, league sources told ESPN. Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown have all been in communication with James, sources told ESPN on Tuesday, with Maxey leading the charge. The 25-year-old Maxey, a fellow Klutch Sports client who has trained with James in the offseason for the past several years, has referred to the 41-year-old star as a “big brother” in the past.

The Sixers are clearly laying it on heavy, but it seems like they have a legitimate shot of landing James. Recent reporting from ESPN’s Shams Charania suggests that James is deciding between Philadelphia, Cleveland and Miami. Philly is obviously the only one of those cities where James hasn’t previously played.

Mike Gansey Calls LeBron James ‘The Best Player of All Time’

During his interview with The Athletic, Mike Gansey stressed how much the Sixers would love to have James, who he referred to as the best player of all time, join the team.

“We’ve had conversations with [James’ agent] Rich [Paul], really since the Jaylen trade. LeBron and his camp have kept quiet, and there has been speculation for different teams,” Gansey said. “But we’d obviously love to have LeBron. I respect the heck out of him. In my opinion, he’s the best player of all time.”

That’s pretty high praise from Gansey, who has an existing professional relationship with James. Gansey served as the assistant general manager in Cleveland during James’ second tenure with the team. Perhaps that will work in Philadelphia’s favor.

There remains no timeline for a potential decision from James, so Sixers fans will just have to continue practicing patience.