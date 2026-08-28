Kevin Durant Describes LeBron James’ Philadelphia 76ers With Just One Word

The new-look Philadelphia 76ers featuring LeBron James and Jaylen Brown are the talk of the NBA heading into the 2026-27 season.

As someone who will have to battle against the Sixers next season, Houston Rockets star forward Kevin Durant was recently asked about Philly, and he needed just one word to describe the team.

Kevin Durant Calls New-Look 76ers with LeBron James a ‘Juggernaut’

During a recent appearance on Boardroom Talks, Durant described the Sixers as a “juggernaut” given the talent on the team combined with James’ level of experience.

“He understands how to put a winning basketball team together. He’s been in the league for 24 years. He should know how to understand how to do that. And then he knows how to put himself in position to be successful. And I feel like for him to take a minimum says a lot about his mindset and how he’s going to come into the team,” Durant said of James and the Sixers.

“And they need a connector of guys that kind of somebody that understands like, all right, everybody’s not going to average 25 points on this team. But it’s going to be nights you going to be the man. It’s going to be nights where you got to be the second guy, but it’s going to be moving parts throughout the whole season. Everybody’s role is going to change. And I think LeBron understands that.”

It’s difficult to disagree with Durant here. On paper, the Sixers are absolutely stacked and appear to be borderline unstoppable. But, we’ll have to wait until the season starts to see if that translates to the court.

Kevin Durant Knows Something About NBA Juggernauts

Durant knows a thing or two about NBA juggernauts, as he was a member of the biggest juggernaut in recent history when he was a member of the Golden State Warriors from 2016 to 2019.

Surprisingly though, in the same interview in which he dubbed the 76ers a “juggernaut,” Durant said it was the Brooklyn Nets, not the Warriors, that was the his best team ever, on paper.

“Just looking at straight roster, nothing else? Yeah, I would say Brooklyn. We had the names on that team when you just look at that straight paper,” Durant said.

“I know people were gonna say the Warriors. ‘You had Steph (Curry) and Klay (Thompson).’ But I’m like, when you look at that team, though, at the time, Steph was an MVP, but Klay and Draymond (Green) didn’t get the accolades at that time. They were like one-time All-Stars. These (Nets) dudes I’m talking about had already completed their careers.”