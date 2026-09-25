LeBron James Reveals What Drove His Decision to Play a 24th NBA Season

After spending the previous eight seasons in Los Angeles, LeBron James will begin his 24th NBA campaign with the Philadelphia 76ers. During the latest episode of “Mind the Game,” James explained that his physical recovery and improved mental outlook made continuing his career feel like the natural choice.

“I felt like my body responded very well after the season. My mind responded better than it actually did last season. If you still have an opportunity to do what you love, why just say I’m done?” James said.

His reasoning came down to three clear factors. His body recovered, his mind felt stronger, and his enthusiasm for basketball remained. With each of those boxes checked, James saw no reason to end his career simply because he had already completed 23 seasons.

James agreed to a two-year, $8 million contract with Philadelphia this summer, officially closing his Lakers tenure and starting another stage of his career.

LeBron James Reflects on the Challenge of Joining the Lakers

James also revisited his decision to join Los Angeles. At the time, some critics questioned whether basketball drove the move or whether James primarily wanted to expand his entertainment career in Hollywood.

“When I came to the Lakers, a lot of people said I was just coming to be in Hollywood and do movies and shit like that,” James said.

He pushed back on that perception by explaining that the franchise’s history made the opportunity attractive. James described joining an organization associated with many of basketball’s greatest players as both humbling and an enormous challenge.

The magnitude of the move became especially clear when James saw a Sports Illustrated cover featuring him alongside Lakers legends. He understood that Los Angeles measured its stars by championships, and he accepted those expectations.

James eventually helped the Lakers capture the 2020 NBA title. However, the COVID-19 pandemic kept the team and its fans from celebrating with a traditional championship parade.

That missed celebration still weighs on him, Basketnews reports. When Steve Nash asked James to measure his frustration from one to 10, James answered, “That bothers me, one to 10, 20.”

James even imagined a possible parade route along Olympic toward downtown and Staples Center. While the banner remains, he still regrets losing the opportunity to celebrate directly with Lakers fans.

Rob Pelinka Calls LeBron James’ Lakers Exit Amicable

Lakers president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka addressed James’ departure during a news conference two months after the star joined Philadelphia, ABC 7 reports. Pelinka characterized the separation as amicable and opened his remarks by thanking James for his contributions.

“I thought it would be appropriate at the front to express gratitude for the LeBron era here,” Pelinka said.

Pelinka pointed to the Lakers becoming regular playoff participants during James’ eight seasons, along with the 2020 championship and a trip to the Western Conference finals. He called it a great period for the organization before turning his attention toward the Lakers’ next chapter.

James has also moved forward, but his comments made clear that he has not dismissed what came before. His body and mind told him he could continue, while his affection for the game supplied the final reason. Instead of treating 23 seasons as enough, James chose to pursue another one in Philadelphia.