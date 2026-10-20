LeBron James’ Former Lakers Teammate Reveals What Has Changed With 76ers Star

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope spent three seasons alongside LeBron James in Los Angeles, winning an NBA championship and watching one of basketball’s greatest players direct nearly every possession.

Six years after that title run, the two are teammates again. Caldwell-Pope sees a familiar player, although James is approaching his responsibilities somewhat differently.

Speaking after the Philadelphia 76ers‘ shootaround Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, Caldwell-Pope said the 41-year-old James has become even more deliberate about organizing his teammates and controlling the game.

“I don’t think it ever changed,” Caldwell-Pope told reporters, according to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

For Caldwell-Pope, the difference isn’t James’ ability to score. It’s how he uses his experience to make life easier for everyone around him.

“He’s still being LeBron, just doing it a different way.”

The observation comes hours before James makes his regular-season debut with Philadelphia against the defending NBA champion New York Knicks.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Sees Different Side of LeBron James

Caldwell-Pope knows what playing alongside James demands.

The veteran guard spent three seasons with him from 2018 to 2021, helping the Lakers capture the 2020 championship inside the NBA’s Orlando bubble.

He later won another title with Denver in 2023 before reuniting with James in Philadelphia this summer.

Caldwell-Pope joined the 76ers on a one-year, $3.9 million deal after reaching a buyout agreement with Memphis.

James, meanwhile, signed with Philadelphia after eight seasons with the Lakers.

Their reunion comes with a different supporting cast and different expectations.

Instead of carrying the offense himself, James is sharing the floor with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown, three players capable of creating their own scoring opportunities.

That makes his ability to dictate tempo particularly valuable.

Caldwell-Pope pointed to James’ emphasis on leadership, slowing the game when necessary and putting teammates in positions to succeed.

The approach has already been evident during Philadelphia’s preseason.

LeBron James’ Preseason Numbers Reflect New 76ers Role

James made his 76ers preseason debut Oct. 8 against Brooklyn, finishing with 10 points and five assists in the first half of a 114-108 loss.

He attempted only one field goal but made all eight of his free throws.

His passing made a greater impression than his scoring.

All five assists came in the opening quarter as Philadelphia experimented with an offense featuring James, Embiid, Brown and Maxey.

In Friday’s preseason finale against Boston, James again operated primarily as a facilitator.

He finished with eight points, eight rebounds and a game-high seven assists in 25 minutes during a 125-120 overtime loss.

One sequence offered an early glimpse of his chemistry with Maxey.

After a steal, Maxey found James cutting toward the basket for an alley-oop dunk that brought the Philadelphia crowd to its feet.

The Sixers also showed growing pains, committing turnovers while trying to establish chemistry among their new stars.

76ers coach Nick Nurse acknowledged that the team’s passing sometimes became careless, although the opportunities being created were encouraging.

Now comes a considerably bigger test.

Philadelphia opens its season against a Knicks team preparing to receive championship rings and raise its banner at Madison Square Garden.

James and Caldwell-Pope have experienced championship celebrations together before. On Tuesday, they’ll be trying to spoil someone else’s.

For Caldwell-Pope, the challenge begins with the same player who helped deliver his first championship — only now, James is finding different ways to lead.