2-Time NBA Champion Sends Bold Warning to Knicks Ahead of Ring Night

The New York Knicks waited 53 years to celebrate another NBA championship. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would like to make sure the celebration ends before the final buzzer Tuesday night.

The Philadelphia 76ers veteran delivered a playful but pointed warning ahead of the Knicks’ championship ring ceremony at Madison Square Garden, where New York will open its title defense against a revamped Philadelphia team.

Caldwell-Pope, a two-time NBA champion, knows how quickly a celebratory night can turn disappointing.

“I’ve had a few ruin my nights before,” Caldwell-Pope told reporters following Tuesday’s shootaround, according to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

Then he made Philadelphia’s intentions clear.

“If it’s their Ring Night, they got to take the first loss.”

For Caldwell-Pope, the warning comes with firsthand experience. He has been part of both a spoiled championship celebration and a successful one.

KCP Knows What It Takes to Spoil Knicks’ Ring Night

Caldwell-Pope was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers when the Clippers spoiled their championship ring ceremony with a 116-109 victory on Dec. 22, 2020.

The Lakers had just celebrated their 17th championship, won inside the NBA’s Orlando bubble. But Paul George scored 33 points, and Kawhi Leonard added 26 as the Clippers handed the defending champions an opening-night loss.

Three years later, Caldwell-Pope experienced the opposite outcome.

Playing for Denver, he scored 20 points as the defending champion Nuggets defeated his former Lakers team 119-107 on Oct. 24, 2023, following their first championship banner ceremony.

Since the Lakers’ loss in 2020, defending NBA champions have won five consecutive season openers on ring night.

Milwaukee began the streak in 2021, followed by Golden State, Denver, Boston and Oklahoma City.

The Knicks know that history particularly well.

New York was on the receiving end of Boston’s championship celebration in October 2024, when Jayson Tatum scored 37 points and the Celtics tied an NBA record with 29 3-pointers in a 132-109 victory.

Oklahoma City extended the streak last October, surviving Houston 125-124 in double overtime.

Now Caldwell-Pope hopes Philadelphia can become the first visiting team in six years to spoil a defending champion’s ring-night opener.

Jalen Brunson, Knicks Face Revamped 76ers After Ring Ceremony

The Knicks will receive their championship rings and raise their banner before Tuesday’s 7 p.m. Eastern tipoff.

For Jalen Brunson and his teammates, it will be a long-awaited celebration after New York defeated San Antonio in five games to capture its first championship since 1973.

But the defending champions have little time to savor the moment.

Philadelphia arrives with a dramatically different roster after adding LeBron James and Jaylen Brown during the offseason.

The two stars join Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, giving coach Nick Nurse a formidable collection of offensive talent.

The Sixers enter the opener with injury concerns, however, particularly in their frontcourt.

Six Philadelphia players appeared on Monday’s injury report, including three ruled out and three listed as questionable.

New York, meanwhile, had no players listed on the initial report.

Under coach Mike Brown, the Knicks return their championship core featuring Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby.

Caldwell-Pope understands the challenge awaiting Philadelphia.

But after experiencing championship celebrations from both sides, the veteran has no interest in playing a supporting role in New York’s historic night.

The Knicks will get their rings.

Caldwell-Pope wants the 76ers to leave Madison Square Garden with the victory.