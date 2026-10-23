Sixers Announce LeBron James Injury News for Bucks Contest

The Philadelphia 76ers are fresh off one of their most thrilling victories in recent memory, as they erased a 29-point deficit against the Cleveland Cavaliers to pick up a 114-106 win on Thursday night. With the win, the Sixers pushed their record to 2-0 on the season, and they are quickly proving just how difficult it is going to be to beat their new star-studded squad this year.

It was a balanced effort from Philly in this win, but per usual, legendary forward LeBron James had a spotlight on him throughout the game, especially since he was going up against a Cavs team he nearly joined over the offseason. While James has suited up for each of the 76ers’ first two games of the year, it sounds like he isn’t guaranteed to play on Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks because of a lingering injury.

LeBron James Questionable to Play vs. Bucks

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James was just part of an explosive offseason for the Sixers that also saw the team land Jaylen Brown in a blockbuster trade with the Boston Celtics. Put him and Brown into a lineup alongside Tyrese Maxey, Joel Embiid, and VJ Edgecombe, and you’ve got a recipe for success, as we have seen with a pair of big wins over the New York Knicks and Cleveland.

With so many stars sharing the court for Philadelphia, James has filled a Swiss Army knife role for this team. That was clear against the Cavaliers, as James finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists, splitting time with Maxey and Edgecombe as the primary playmakers for the offense. When James needs to score, though, there’s no doubt that he can still find the bottom of the bucket.

Ahead of the season, James revealed that he is dealing with sciatica, which caused him to miss the start of the 2025-26 campaign. While he is able to keep himself as fresh as possible thanks to around-the-clock work on his body, the discomfort will occasionally force him to stay on the sideline at times this year. That could end up happening against the Bucks, as James is questionable to play due to low back/sciatica management.

Sixers Playing it Safe With LeBron James Injury

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 22: LeBron James #23 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

There’s no sense in hiding from the fact that this Sixers squad has championship aspirations. No team is ever going to totally ignore the regular season, but it’s clear that the goal is to ensure that the team’s key stars are all healthy for the playoffs. If that means resting James at various points throughout the regular season, so be it.

Philly clearly has more than enough help to get by without James, but he is still a big part of its plans, which is why keeping him healthy is so important. A final decision on James’ status will be made at some point over the next 24 hours, as the team will return to action at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night against Milwaukee.