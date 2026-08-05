LeBron James Rejects Jaylen Brown’s Philadelphia 76ers Invitation

All-NBA wing Jaylen Brown is so eager to get his second ring that he’s already making post-championship plans with his new Philadelphia 76ers teammates. On his Twitch stream this week, Brown revealed he told LeBron James and Co. that they should go skydiving if they hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy next June.

“I told the team, I told VJ (Edgecomb), (Tyrese Maxey), LeBron (James), and (Joel) Embiid, and you can ask them, if we win a championship, everybody is going skydiving,” Brown said.

James had a hilarious response to Brown’s request.

“Bron texted me back and said, ‘Boy, hell nah!'” Brown shared with a laugh.

Eager to Learn from LeBron James

While James might pass on Brown’s skydiving challenge, his recent social media activity shows he’s eager to mentor the younger star. Initially, there were concerns that James and Brown might clash over Brown’s past comments questioning whether Bronny James was truly a pro-level player.

Any fears of a rift evaporated quickly. Not only was Brown the driving force behind recruiting James to Philadelphia, but “The King” reportedly only gave the Sixers a real look after the Boston Celtics traded their longtime star wing to their division rival.

Brown is ready to sit under James’ learning tree.

“Like, obviously, everybody (is) gonna say whatever they want to say, and it’s gonna be a bunch of media this whole entire season,” Brown said, via The Athletic’s James Jackson. “But like, for me, like, what an opportunity (it) is to learn. I love learning, so to have the opportunity to learn from one of, if not the greatest player of all time.”

The five-time All-Star is also determined to get into the best shape of his life to keep pace with his teammates: VJ Edgecombe, a still-nimble 41-year-old LeBron James, and arguably the fastest guard in the league, Tyrese Maxey.

“Just to be a little bit more fast and nimble,” Brown said of his goal.

“I gotta keep up with Maxey and Edgecombe and LeBron this year, so I did lose about seven pounds. I feel great, jumping higher, running faster.”

Jaylen Brown Out for Revenge

Another massive motivator for Brown? Proving the naysayers wrong and making the Boston Celtics regret trading him to a division rival—right in the middle of his prime.

Brown reiterated that he felt “disrespected” in the way his trade was handled.

“I’m more inspired to win than anything,” he stressed. “‘Cause I felt like I’ve been a little bit disrespected in this process, for whatever reason, from people that I thought valued me and everything that I brought to the team and the city.

“I found out quickly that may or may not be the case, so I want to win more than anything.”

Jaylen Brown will officially be introduced as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday. Just hours later, he is scheduled to throw out the first pitch at Citizens Bank Park as the Phillies host the Washington Nationals.