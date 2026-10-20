Philadelphia 76ers Get LeBron James News Before Knicks Season Opener

The Philadelphia 76ers appear ready to unleash LeBron James when the 2026-27 NBA regular season begins Tuesday, October 20.

James is not listed on Philadelphia’s first official injury report ahead of its opening-night matchup against the defending champion New York Knicks. That means the 41-year-old superstar is expected to play and start in his first regular-season game with the Sixers, barring a late setback.

It’s a welcome development for Philadelphia, which listed six other players on Monday’s injury report, including three who have already been ruled out.

For James, Tuesday’s game represents another milestone in a career already filled with them. He is set to become the first player in NBA history to appear in a 24th season.

Is LeBron James Playing Against the Knicks?

Yes, James is expected to play against New York on October 20 after avoiding an injury designation on Monday.

He is also projected to start alongside Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, V.J. Edgecombe and Joel Embiid, giving Philadelphia one of the NBA’s most star-studded starting lineups.

James’ availability is particularly encouraging following a carefully managed preseason.

The four-time NBA champion dealt with chronic arthritis in his left foot entering training camp, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. Sixers coach Nick Nurse also indicated that the team intended to manage James’ workload throughout the season.

James made his preseason debut against the Brooklyn Nets on October 8, recording 10 points, five assists and four rebounds in 18 minutes. He attempted only one field goal but converted all eight of his free throws.

Now, the Sixers appear prepared to move forward with James in the lineup when the games begin to count.

LeBron James’ Historic Numbers Entering His 24th NBA Season

James may be entering his age-41 season, but his production with the Los Angeles Lakers last year demonstrated that he remains capable of making a substantial impact.

In 60 games during the 2025-26 campaign, James averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds. He also earned All-NBA Second Team honors.

Those numbers were below his extraordinary career averages, but they would still represent valuable production for a Philadelphia team featuring several established scorers.

His history in season openers offers another reason for optimism.

According to NBA.com, James has averaged 24.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists across his previous 23 opening-night appearances, shooting 50.2% from the field.

He has scored at least 30 points in six of those games and recorded 11 double-doubles.

His first NBA game, against the Sacramento Kings on October 29, 2003, featured 25 points, nine assists, six rebounds and four steals.

More than two decades later, James will begin another season wearing a new uniform and pursuing a fifth NBA championship.

76ers Face Injury Questions Despite LeBron James’ Availability

James’ expected availability does not mean Philadelphia will be at full strength against New York.

The Sixers ruled out Dominick Barlow, Tacko Fall and Ariel Hukporti on Monday. Anfernee Simons, Adem Bona and Dean Wade were listed as questionable.

Those absences could create immediate problems for Philadelphia’s frontcourt depth, even with Embiid also absent from the injury report.

Simons’ status is another notable concern. The veteran guard missed the entire preseason with hamstring soreness, leaving his availability uncertain heading into opening night.

Still, Philadelphia’s projected starting five remains intact.

That presents an intriguing challenge for Nurse, who must find a way to balance James’ playmaking with the scoring abilities of Maxey, Brown and Embiid.

Speaking to The Philadelphia Inquirer ahead of the opener, Nurse acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding how the new group will function together while expressing optimism about the team’s health.

The Sixers will get their first meaningful test against a Knicks team preparing to celebrate its 2025-26 NBA championship.

Philadelphia and New York tip off Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The game will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.