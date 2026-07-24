Saquon Barkley Issues Message to LeBron James After Joining 76ers

LeBron James is joining the Philadelphia 76ers in hopes of bringing a title back to the city for the first time in 43 years, which is something that Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley knows a little bit about.

Granted, when Barkley arrived in Philly ahead of the 2024 campaign, the Eagles were only on their seventh year removed from the franchise’s most recent championship. However, he steamrolled into town and through the NFL schedule, tallying 2,005 rushing yards and 15 total TDs and helped Philadelphia get back to the promised land in January 2025.

Now, at 41 years old, James will attempt to become the final piece of the Sixers’ puzzle after the team acquired Jaylen Brown in a blockbuster trade at monster value earlier this summer. And Barkley, who publicly recruited James to the City of Brotherly Love earlier in the free agency process, is here for all of it.

Barkley sent a message to James, a four-time league MVP and four-time NBA champion, via social media on Friday, July 24 following James’ bombshell decision to join the 76ers on a two-year contract.

“Welcome to the city!” Barkley wrote on X. “Let me know when you tryna tee it up 🏌️‍♀️⛳️ @KingJames.”

Saquon Barkley Pitched LeBron James on Philadelphia in Early July

On July 9, during an interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia, Barkley pitched James on the idea of coming to the city and explained what bringing a title to the historic franchise would mean for the final chapter of what is already a top legacy in the history of professional basketball.

“I think it’s one of the greatest sports towns in the world,” Barkley said. “If you want to go out with a bang, I feel like a great spot would be in Philly. And bringing a championship to Philadelphia, you’d be remembered forever.”

If James is able to help deliver a title to the Sixers organization, it will be his fifth championship overall with his fourth team — two feats that would put him in rarified air across NBA history.

LeBron James Detailed Decision to Join 76ers in Social Media Post

James explained his decision in a series of social media messages on Friday following the announcement.