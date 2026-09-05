New 76ers Workout Video of LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey, & Jaylen Brown Grabs Attention

LeBron James, after lengthy deliberation, chose to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason. He’s joined the hopeful Eastern Conference contenders on a two-year $7.9 million deal. He’ll join a formidable starting-lineup of Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid, and VJ Edgecombe.

Brown, likely would have been the biggest news of the NBA offseason if not for “King James” and his free agency. While James made the decision to join the 76ers, Brown was traded from the Boston Celtics on July 6. Regardless of the bigger offseason story, James, Brown and their new teammates are looking to get acclimated to their new situation.

LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown Workout Video Catches Attention

With that, videos have been surfacing virtually all offseason of James, Brown, and Tyrese Maxey in the gym together, preparing for the upcoming NBA season. And earlier this week, yet another one of these videos, put together by NBA master trainer, Chris Johnson, made it’s way onto the internet.

This video was picked up by the NBA’s official X account (@NBA), and is grabbing the attention of basketball fans everywhere.

“LeBron James, Tyrese Maxey, & Jaylen Brown back on the court together!” was the caption posted by the NBA along with these 76ers teammates latest workout video.

The hype surrounding the 76ers for the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season is real. As per FanDuel Sportsbook, the 76ers are the second-favorites to win the NBA Finals (plus-1000). They trail only the defending, NBA champion New York Knicks (plus-950).

While there is a plethora of talent on the 76ers roster, on paper, the main concern is how this starting-lineup will figure out how to efficiently share the basketball. NBA fans who continue to take notice of these tantalizing workout videos, don’t seem to share those concerns. The reactions are largely positive, with many believing this is the team to beat in the league this year.

“That’s a scary amount of talent on one court. LeBron, Maxey and Jaylen Brown together is must-watch basketball,” one user posted on X.

“And charles barkley says bron not beating father time lmao,” another user posted on X.

This comment refers to the latest remarks from Charles Barkley that James is not defeating father-time.

“LeBron, Maxey, and Jaylen Brown putting in early work together just proves summer runs are where the real league happens,” another fan posted on X.

James, Brown, and Maxey Will Look to Make Each Other Better

James, in his age-41-season, still averaged over 20.0 points per game (20.9). He was also named an NBA All-Star for a record, twenty-third consecutive season. Time will tell how this team gels on the court, but on paper, you’d be hard-pressed to find a more talented starting-lineup in the league.

Every time he steps on an NBA court, he extends multiple all-time records. This season, No. 24, will remain the most anyone has ever played in an NBA career. And, he’ll only be extending his lead on the all-time points scored list (43,440).

Brown, in his tenth and final year with the Boston Celtics, took his offensive game to another level. He averaged a career-high 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. He was named an NBA All-Star for the fifth time, named to the second-team All-NBA team, and finished sixth in NBA MVP voting.

As for Maxey, the 25-year-old guard is fresh off his best season of his career. He posted career-highs in points (28.3), assists (6.6), rebounds (4.1), steals (1.9), and blocks (0.8) per game, being named to his first All-NBA Team of his young career (third-team).

The talent on this roster is undeniable. How they’ll fair on the court, together, for an entire season remains to be seen.