76ers’ Starting Lineup Ranked as League’s Best for Surprising Reason

The Philadelphia 76ers made some major moves in the offseason. No move was bigger than signing LeBron James to a two-year deal worth only $8 million. He will be playing his final seasons in Philadelphia, and he is trying to win a title.

Philadelphia also traded for Jaylen Brown. Adding Brown and James to the starting lineup makes the team a contender to win the Eastern Conference. Bleacher Report believes they have the best starting lineup in the league, but for a very surprising reason.

76ers Ranked as the Best Starting Lineup in the League

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report believes that the Sixers have the best starting lineup in the NBA. However, he credits VJ Edgecombe as the reason for that distinction. He was just a rookie a year ago, but Buckley believes he gives the 76ers a great boost as a possible fifth option.

“Still, when this much talent gets stacked together, you just trust that it will figure things out. Edgecombe, a 21-year-old spring-loaded athlete with endless energy and on-court electricity, is the least notable member of this quintet, and it’s not close. That’s how much firepower Philadelphia possesses,” Buckley writes.

Joel Embiid looks noticeably slimmer heading into training camp this year. That is likely in an effort to keep himself healthier this year. He has only played 57 games in the last two seasons. Embiid was also injured in the second round of the playoffs last year.

James has had problems staying healthy, as well. At his age, the 76ers will likely have to use some load management to make sure that he can make it to April in one piece. That is what is most important for a team that has struggled to find postseason success.

Tyrese Maxey will likely still be the top option for the Sixers, even with the Brown trade. He is the most reliable player from an availability standpoint. He is also coming off the best season of his career, making his first All-NBA team last year.

The Sixers’ Health Could Derail the Team’s Title Pursuit

While the starting lineup that Mike Gansey has put together is strong, health could end up keeping the 76ers from winning a championship. That has been the biggest issue for them in the Embiid era, which is why they added Brown and James.

The thought process is that if Embiid and James have to miss some games in the regular season, they have enough firepower to help them make it to the playoffs. The bench has been slightly improved, as well. That is why they are considered one of the favorites to win the East.

Last season, the Sixers had the 17th-ranked defense in the NBA. James might make that a little worse, but Brown might be able to cover up some of those warts. How healthy this lineup stays throughout the year will determine the ceiling of the team.