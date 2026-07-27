It’s official.

On Monday morning, the Philadelphia 76ers officially announced the signing of superstar forward LeBron James in free agency to a two-year, $8 million deal. James will play the 24th season (and potentially the 25th) of his illustrious career in the City of Brotherly Love.

Mike Gansey Welcomes LeBron James to Philadelphia with Official Statement

The official announcement from the organization included a statement from president of basketball operations Mike Gansey, who is obviously extremely excited about the addition of one of the absolute greatest players of all time to the Sixers’ roster.

“There is no doubt LeBron is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball and there are no words to measure the impact he’ll have on this organization. I have had the pleasure of knowing LeBron since high school and have seen the high-level impact he’s produced at every stop of his basketball journey,” Gansey said in the statement.

“He is a consummate professional, the ultimate competitor, and a tireless worker. But he is also an incredible person with natural leadership traits, a family man, and someone who possesses unwavering commitment to community and those around him. We couldn’t be happier that he is officially here and are excited to welcome him, Savannah, and the James family into our 76ers family.”

Gansey had publicly recruited James to Philly earlier this month.

“We’ve had conversations with [James’ agent] Rich [Paul], really since the Jaylen trade. LeBron and his camp have kept quiet, and there has been speculation for different teams,” Gansey said a couple of weeks back. “But we’d obviously love to have LeBron. I respect the heck out of him. In my opinion, he’s the best player of all time.”

Mike Gansey Deserves Major Credit for 76ers Landing LeBron James

Gansey has a longstanding relationship with James, and he deserves some serious credit for the fact that the Sixers were ultimately able to lure and land the star forward. Gansey swinging the trade for Jaylen Brown earlier in the offseason put the Sixers on the map in James’ eyes, and ultimately the potential of the team with him involved was simply too much for James to pass up on.

Without that Brown trade, James probably wouldn’t be a Sixer right now, so hats off to Gansey for what has been an incredible first offseason for him in his new role.