Hi, Subscriber

Mike Gansey Breaks Silence on Philadelphia 76ers Acquisition of Jaylen Brown

  • 176 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics
Getty
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 19: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics takes a shot during warmups before a game against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on December 19, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

It didn’t take long for new president of basketball operations Mike Gansey to make a splash with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Just weeks after he was officially announced as Daryl Morey’s successor, Gansey shook up the Sixers, and the entire Eastern Conference, by trading for star forward Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics.

The move came as a major surprise, as the Sixers hadn’t really been mentioned as a potential suitor for Brown. Plus, no one expected Brad Stevens to trade the 2024 NBA Finals MVP to a division rival. But, that’s exactly what happened.

Mike Gansey Releases Statement Regarding 76ers Addition of Jaylen Brown

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Two

GettyBOSTON, MA – APRIL 21: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers dives for a ball while guarded by Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics in the second quarter of a game at TD Garden on April 21, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Gansey couldn’t speak on the move at first, but now that it became official and was announced the the team, Gansey broke his silence on the trade via an official statement shared by the 76ers. In the statement, Gansey shared some insight into why the Sixers made the move and why they view Brown so highly.

“Jaylen has proven himself as one of the league’s top players year after year. He is a dynamic playmaker with a versatile skillset that positively impacts the game on both ends of the floor. His wealth of experience, high basketball IQ, poise, and leadership will benefit this franchise for years to come,” Gansey said in the statement.

“A perennial All-Star and All-NBA talent, Jaylen also has a special ability to elevate his game on the brightest of stages, as evidenced by his world championship and Finals MVP selection. We couldn’t be happier to officially welcome him as a 76er.”

Gansey and Brown are now intrinsically linked together, as evaluation of Gansey’s job in Philadelphia will hinge heavily on how the Brown trade works out for the 76ers.

76ers Owner Josh Harris Welcomes Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia via Statement

GettyCAMDEN, NJ – SEPTEMBER 13: Owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, Joshua Harris, speaks at the podium prior to the team unveiling a sculpture to honor Charles Barkley at their practice facility on September 13, 2019 in Camden, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

In addition to Gansey, 76ers owner Josh Harris also released a statement welcoming Brown to Philadelphia.

“I am incredibly excited to welcome five-time NBA All-Star and 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers. Throughout his career, Jaylen has proven to be one of the best two-way players in the league,” Harris said.

“He knows what it takes to win at the highest levels and I can’t wait to see him alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe.

After several high-profile additions that didn’t work out for the Sixers, Harris is hoping that Brown will finally be the piece that lifts the team over the hump under his ownership.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

0 Comments

Mike Gansey Breaks Silence on Philadelphia 76ers Acquisition of Jaylen Brown

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x