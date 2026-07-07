Mike Gansey Breaks Silence on Philadelphia 76ers Acquisition of Jaylen Brown

It didn’t take long for new president of basketball operations Mike Gansey to make a splash with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Just weeks after he was officially announced as Daryl Morey’s successor, Gansey shook up the Sixers, and the entire Eastern Conference, by trading for star forward Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics.

The move came as a major surprise, as the Sixers hadn’t really been mentioned as a potential suitor for Brown. Plus, no one expected Brad Stevens to trade the 2024 NBA Finals MVP to a division rival. But, that’s exactly what happened.

Mike Gansey Releases Statement Regarding 76ers Addition of Jaylen Brown

Gansey couldn’t speak on the move at first, but now that it became official and was announced the the team, Gansey broke his silence on the trade via an official statement shared by the 76ers. In the statement, Gansey shared some insight into why the Sixers made the move and why they view Brown so highly.

“Jaylen has proven himself as one of the league’s top players year after year. He is a dynamic playmaker with a versatile skillset that positively impacts the game on both ends of the floor. His wealth of experience, high basketball IQ, poise, and leadership will benefit this franchise for years to come,” Gansey said in the statement.

“A perennial All-Star and All-NBA talent, Jaylen also has a special ability to elevate his game on the brightest of stages, as evidenced by his world championship and Finals MVP selection. We couldn’t be happier to officially welcome him as a 76er.”

Gansey and Brown are now intrinsically linked together, as evaluation of Gansey’s job in Philadelphia will hinge heavily on how the Brown trade works out for the 76ers.

76ers Owner Josh Harris Welcomes Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia via Statement

In addition to Gansey, 76ers owner Josh Harris also released a statement welcoming Brown to Philadelphia.

“I am incredibly excited to welcome five-time NBA All-Star and 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers. Throughout his career, Jaylen has proven to be one of the best two-way players in the league,” Harris said.

“He knows what it takes to win at the highest levels and I can’t wait to see him alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe.

After several high-profile additions that didn’t work out for the Sixers, Harris is hoping that Brown will finally be the piece that lifts the team over the hump under his ownership.