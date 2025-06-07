Mock Draft Sees Sixers Land Brandon Miller Prototype

The Philadelphia 76ers own the third pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Daryl Morey can either look to add an elite young talent to a budding new core or flip the pick for a win-now veteran to pair with Sixers stars Paul George and Joel Embiid.

In a June 3 mock draft from Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, the Sixers are projected to take Ace Bailey out of Rutgers. In his player comparison, Wasserman likened Bailey to Brandon Miller, who has impressed with the Charlotte Hornets over his first two seasons.

“While some observers were disappointed by Ace Bailey’s 6’7.5″ barefoot measurement, he still brings valuable size and length for a scoring wing, including a 7’0.5″ wingspan that gives him a clear physical edge,” Wasserman wrote. “The Sixers may also take a hard look at VJ Edgecombe, who offers a burst of athleticism and defensive quickness that differs from Bailey’s game. However, with Paul George just turning 35 after a down year and questions surrounding Joel Embiid’s durability and long-term value, Bailey’s shot-making upside could prove more appealing to Philadelphia’s front office.”

Bailey would create a future star trio next to Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain. However, adding another young talent wouldn’t do much in the way of helping the Sixers contend for a championship next season. Philadelphia is rapidly approaching a crossroads. Morey must decide which direction the franchise is going to take.

Either the Sixers are a contending team or a rebuilding one. Trying to be both is a recipe for disaster.

Dennis Smith Jr. Works Out With Sixers

Along with targeting a high-upside young talent, the Sixers appear to be scouring the market for veterans who can make an impact next season. According to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers recently worked out former lottery pick, Dennis Smith Jr.

“Former NBA lottery pick Dennis Smith Jr is working out for the #Sixers, according to sources,” Pompey posted on X. “Smith is among several participants at the team’s two-day veteran minicamp.”

Smith Jr. spent the second half of last season with Real Madrid in the EuroLeague. He will undoubtedly be keen to return to the NBA. However, Nick Nurse may want a more diverse talent to lead the second unit off the bench.

Morey Wants to Keep Yabusele

Another big decision Morey has to make this summer is what to do with Guerschon Yabusele. Like Smith Jr., Yabusele joined the Sixers from Real Madrid and was one of the team’s most consistent performers last season.

Nevertheless, Yabusele is expected to attract interest from multiple teams this summer. Still, Morey is reportedly keen on keeping the impressive forward.

“We love what Guerschon was able to bring,” Morey said, via Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. “I think that was a great job by our scouting department. A great job by the coaching staff getting the most out of him. Just like Paul (George), he got pressed into some roles that were a little different from what he thought. We thought he was gonna play more of the 4 and he’s excelled there. He gave us a lot of minutes at the 5 as well.”

Morey has a lot of work to do this summer. Choosing who to draft, keeping free agents, and improving the rotation are all difficult tasks. However, that’s what makes this offseason exciting. A lot can change for the Sixers this summer, and that could help put the team back on the map next season.