Mock Draft Sees Sixers Land Creighton Big Man in Second Round

The Philadelphia 76ers have the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. They will also be on the clock early in the second round.

Second-round picks are often a dice roll. Sometimes, they can quickly develop and become important contributors on salary-controlled contracts. Other times, they spend years in the G League and are rarely seen in the NBA.

Nevertheless, there’s usually hidden value to be found in the latter part of the draft. And, judging by Cyro Asseo de Choch’s latest mock draft for HoopsHype, the Sixers could be the team to uncover that value. Cyro Asseo de Choch has Philadelphia selecting Ryan Kalkbrenner with the 35th pick.

Kalkbrenner had a strong year for Creighton. He ended the collegiate season with averages of 19.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He shot the rock at a 65.3% clip from the field and 34.4% clip from 3-point range.

As a five-year collegiate player, Kalkbrenner will enter the NBA as one of the more polished rookies in his class. He could immediately slot into Nick Nurse’s second unit and provide a versatile impact on both sides of the floor. Of course, he would need to be allowed to learn on the fly and play through mistakes, as that is a key part of the learning process.

HoopsHype Has Sixers Taking Ace Bailey

In the same mock draft, Cyro Asseo de Choch has the Sixers taking Ace Bailey with the third overall pick.

“Bailey blends elite size with a smooth shooting stroke (34.6% 3P on 5.1 attempts) and explosive transition scoring (1.258 PPP, 91st percentile),” Cyro Asseo de Choch wrote. “While his raw numbers and off-ball movement shine, his shot selection is erratic –over-relying on contested mid-range jumpers and struggling to create separation off the dribble due to a high handle and slight frame.”

Bailey is seen as a raw prospect with high upside. He may struggle to immediately earn a consistent role within the Sixers’ rotation. However, a mandate from Daryl Morey or the ownership group could change that. Still, Bailey projects as a strong addition to Philadelphia’s young core, which also includes Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain.

Morey Commits to Using Third Overall Pick

Due to the Sixers status as a contending level team, rumors have swirled regarding Morey’s willingness to trade the third overall pick. However, during a recent episode of NBC Sports Philadelphia’s “Take Off Podcast,” the Sixers President of Basketball Operations made a commitment to using the selection to add a young talent to the rotation.

“Yeah, our plan is to pick this pick, yeah,” Morey said. “Yeah, I think the top few, top three, four, you could argue, five maybe. I mean, there are good players in this draft. The top of this draft, I think, I would say I was very fortunate to start my career in the 2003 draft. Which some argue is the best draft of all time, but I think it’s in the top five of high-quality players in the top of the draft in my career.”

Of course, things can always change on draft night. The Sixers could get an offer that’s too good to refuse. However, as things stand, Philadelphia will get another young talent to develop in the coming years. At least this way, if Joel Embiid and Paul George have another injury-hit season, Nurse and his coaching staff have something else to focus on.