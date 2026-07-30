NBA Assistant Coach Blasts New-Look 76ers with LeBron James: ‘Old and Slow’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during a 117-108 Lakers win over the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena on January 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
There’s a whole lot of hype about LeBron James joining the Philadelphia 76ers in NBA free agency.
However, not everyone is convinced that The King’s fit in the City of Brotherly Love will be smooth and fruitful.
NBA Assistant Coach Casts Doubt on LeBron James, Joel Embiid Pairing
USA’s #11 Joel Embiid (L) and USA’s #06 LeBron James react from the bench in the men’s semifinal basketball match between USA and Serbia during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris on August 8, 2024. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Aris MESSINIS / AFP via Getty Images)
In an interview with Mark Media of Fadeaway World, one NBA assistant coach expressed some serious doubt about the pairing of James and Joel Embiid, citing the duo’s advanced age and injury concerns. Though the coach acknowledged the potential upside of the pairing, he seems skeptical that the duo will be able to live up to its lofty on-paper potential.
“It’s scary. It can be unstoppable. Or it can be hard to watch. They’re both slow and old,” the coach said. “When you get tired and you drain the clock and are methodical and just isoing with brute force when you’re not young, spry and athletic, that can look awful. Everyone is just standing around. And then you end up falling down because you’re old.”
This story will be updated.
Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain
There’s a whole lot of hype about LeBron James joining the Philadelphia 76ers in NBA free agency.However, not everyone is convinced that The King’s fit in the City of Brotherly Love will be smooth and fruitful.NBA Assistant Coach Casts Doubt on LeBron James, Joel Embiid PairingIn an interview with Mark Media of Fadeaway World, one […]
NBA Assistant Coach Blasts New-Look 76ers with LeBron James: ‘Old and Slow’