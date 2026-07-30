NBA Assistant Coach Blasts New-Look 76ers with LeBron James: ‘Old and Slow’

There’s a whole lot of hype about LeBron James joining the Philadelphia 76ers in NBA free agency.

However, not everyone is convinced that The King’s fit in the City of Brotherly Love will be smooth and fruitful.

NBA Assistant Coach Casts Doubt on LeBron James, Joel Embiid Pairing

In an interview with Mark Media of Fadeaway World, one NBA assistant coach expressed some serious doubt about the pairing of James and Joel Embiid, citing the duo’s advanced age and injury concerns. Though the coach acknowledged the potential upside of the pairing, he seems skeptical that the duo will be able to live up to its lofty on-paper potential.

“It’s scary. It can be unstoppable. Or it can be hard to watch. They’re both slow and old,” the coach said. “When you get tired and you drain the clock and are methodical and just isoing with brute force when you’re not young, spry and athletic, that can look awful. Everyone is just standing around. And then you end up falling down because you’re old.”

This story will be updated.