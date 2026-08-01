New Addition Excited to Play ‘Meaningful Basketball’ with Philadelphia 76ers

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is accustomed to playing in important basketball games, as he started on two different title teams over the course of his career.

Last season though, Caldwell-Pope missed out on postseason play as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies and the year before his Orlando Magic played just five playoff games before being eliminated in the first round.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Excited for Next Chapter of Career with Philadelphia 76ers

Now, Caldwell-Pope is back on a contending team in the Philadelphia 76ers, and he’s eager to get back to playing “meaningful” ball for a team that will have an opportunity to make some major noise next season.

“Meaningful basketball. I just want to get back to playing meaningful basketball,” Caldwell-Pope said of his initial thoughts joining the 76ers during a recent episode of his The Dawg Talk Podcast. “Like playing for something, like you’re saying, for another championship.

“I miss that area again, that spotlight, you know, the playoffs, man. Ain’t nothing like it, man. And the competition, like the competitiveness, I just want it. I still got a lot of years in me that I can still go.”

This story will be updated.