New Addition Excited to Play ‘Meaningful Basketball’ with Philadelphia 76ers

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 08: Head coach Nick Nurse of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Wells Fargo Center on March 08, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is accustomed to playing in important basketball games, as he started on two different title teams over the course of his career.
Last season though, Caldwell-Pope missed out on postseason play as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies and the year before his Orlando Magic played just five playoff games before being eliminated in the first round.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Excited for Next Chapter of Career with Philadelphia 76ers
GettyMEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 07: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #3 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of the 2025-2026 Emirates NBA Cup game at FedExForum on November 07, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Wes Hale/Getty Images)
Now, Caldwell-Pope is back on a contending team in the Philadelphia 76ers, and he’s eager to get back to playing “meaningful” ball for a team that will have an opportunity to make some major noise next season.
“Meaningful basketball. I just want to get back to playing meaningful basketball,” Caldwell-Pope said of his initial thoughts joining the 76ers during a recent episode of his The Dawg Talk Podcast. “Like playing for something, like you’re saying, for another championship.
“I miss that area again, that spotlight, you know, the playoffs, man. Ain’t nothing like it, man. And the competition, like the competitiveness, I just want it. I still got a lot of years in me that I can still go.”
This story will be updated.
Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is accustomed to playing in important basketball games, as he started on two different title teams over the course of his career.Last season though, Caldwell-Pope missed out on postseason play as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies and the year before his Orlando Magic played just five playoff games before being eliminated in […]
New Addition Excited to Play ‘Meaningful Basketball’ with Philadelphia 76ers