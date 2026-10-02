Nick Nurse Reveals Game Plan To Make LeBron James 76ers Point Guard

LeBron James has seen it all and done it all. Throughout his storied career, James has played for three teams, and is getting set to play for a fourth. And while he’s technically been deployed offensive and defensively at every position on the floor, he’s been officially listed as a point guard in only two seasons (Los Angeles Lakers, 2019 & 2020).

Starting in 2026-27, when James suits up for the Philadelphia 76ers, it appears he’ll officially be taking over the reigns as his new team’s point guard. Once James made his free agent decision this offseason, speculation began to grow on the role he’d play on this roster.

Will LeBron James Officially Play Point Guard For 76ers?

76ers head coach, Nick Nurse, spoke to reporters this week, revealing a more detailed game plan for James as he prepares for his first full season with the 76ers.

“I consider him (LeBron), a great offense creator. I don’t necessarily mean scorer, I just mean creator and a table-setter and all that kind of stuff. I think that’s where I can see, if it isn’t bringing it up and starting it, it’ll probably be the first pass anyway on the wing and then we get into our actions, and he’s seeing what’s there and creating actions for others,” Nurse said.

Nurse spent time speaking with reporters during a media session with reporters this week. The above clip was posted to X by ESPN NBA reporter, Dave McMenamin.

Nurse didn’t stop there. He continued to breakdown what he hopes the 76ers offense will look like off of defensive rebounds. It appears the man at the helm trusts a lot of his players, having multiple ball-handlers to bring the ball up the floor.

“I think the rollout is kind of is this, I think we have several guys that I would call grab-and-go. If they get rebounds, and their first advantage is to start pushing it up the floor, and it stays that way, they’re going to do it. And I think we have enough secondary offensive triggers, and it shouldn’t matter. If it’s Lebron, if it’s JB (Jaylen Brown), if it’s VJ (Edgecombe), and kind of on and on from there,” Nurse said.

76ers Possess Multiple Options at Point Guard

While there is a plethora of talent on the 76ers roster, on paper, the main concern is how this starting-lineup will figure out how to efficiently share the basketball. There have already been multiple videos, of James, Brown, and Maxey working out together throughout the offseason.

This formidable starting-lineup of James, Brown, Maxey, Joel Embiid, and VJ Edgecombe will hope the time spent working together off the clock, will pay off once the they’re officially on the clock. The betting odds that surfaced once James and Brown were officially added to the roster tend to agree with that sentiment as well.

As per FanDuel Sportsbook, the 76ers and defending champion New York Knicks are tied as the favorites to reach the NBA Finals from the Eastern Conference (plus-1000).

James, in his record-breaking twenty-fourth NBA season, will presumably take on the role of mentor, teacher, leader, and apparently PG as well.