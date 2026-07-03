Hi, Subscriber

Philadelphia 76ers Get Outstanding Grade for Addition of Anfernee Simons

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 09: Anfernee Simons #22 of the Chicago Bulls warms up prior to the game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on February 09, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers addressed a major area of need by signing veteran guard Anfernee Simons in free agency.

Simons will provide the Sixers with some much-needed firepower and offensive initiation ability off of the bench, and his presence on the roster should allow head coach Nick Nurse to give star guard Tyrese Maxey more rest throughout the season than he did last year.

Philadelphia 76ers Receive ‘A+’ Grade for Free Agency Addition of Anfernee Simons

GettyPORTLAND, OREGON – JANUARY 14: Anfernee Simons #1 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks to pass against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Moda Center on January 14, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Plus, the Sixers signed Simons at a very reasonable rate of $12.3 million over two years. Given the value and fit, it’s not surprising that early reaction to the the Simons signing has been extremely positive.

Bleacher Report gave the Sixers a perfect ‘A+’ grade for the addition, and cited Simons offensive skill set and his fit in Philly.

From Bleacher Report:

Simons profiles as a fantastic fit on a roster that currently counts Tyrese Maxey as its only lights-out shooter. The 27-year-old saw his efficiency dip after being traded from Boston to Chicago, but he promises both away-from-the-ball spacing and another layer of off-the-bounce jump-shooting.

Even with his cold finish on the Bulls factored into the equation, Simons ended the season in the 96th percentile of catch-and-shoot efficiency on treys and 90th percentile of pull-up three-point efficiency, according to BBall Index. Adding that kind of offensive punch for what amounts to less than the mini MLE is bonkers value.

New Sixers president of basketball operations Mike Gansey has wasted little time in making major additions to the team’s roster. First Dean Wade, then Jaylen Brown, and now Simons. It has been an eventful start to free agency for Philly.

Anfernee Simons Picked Signing With 76ers Over Other Suitors

Anfernee Simons, Celtics

GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MARCH 05: Anfernee Simons #1 of the Portland Trail Blazers drives to the basket against Payton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics during the second half at TD Garden on March 05, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Simons had plenty of other options in free agency, as many teams could use a guard with his scoring ability. Ultimately, he opted to sign with the Sixers over the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.

Both of those teams made him an offer. The Dallas Mavericks also reportedly had interest in signing Simons, but Simons felt that he fit best with the new-look Sixers. The decision was a wise one, as he figures to play a prominent role for Nick Nurse in Philly next season.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

0 Comments

Philadelphia 76ers Get Outstanding Grade for Addition of Anfernee Simons

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x