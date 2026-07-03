Philadelphia 76ers Get Outstanding Grade for Addition of Anfernee Simons

The Philadelphia 76ers addressed a major area of need by signing veteran guard Anfernee Simons in free agency.

Simons will provide the Sixers with some much-needed firepower and offensive initiation ability off of the bench, and his presence on the roster should allow head coach Nick Nurse to give star guard Tyrese Maxey more rest throughout the season than he did last year.

Philadelphia 76ers Receive ‘A+’ Grade for Free Agency Addition of Anfernee Simons

Plus, the Sixers signed Simons at a very reasonable rate of $12.3 million over two years. Given the value and fit, it’s not surprising that early reaction to the the Simons signing has been extremely positive.

Bleacher Report gave the Sixers a perfect ‘A+’ grade for the addition, and cited Simons offensive skill set and his fit in Philly.

From Bleacher Report:

Simons profiles as a fantastic fit on a roster that currently counts Tyrese Maxey as its only lights-out shooter. The 27-year-old saw his efficiency dip after being traded from Boston to Chicago, but he promises both away-from-the-ball spacing and another layer of off-the-bounce jump-shooting. Even with his cold finish on the Bulls factored into the equation, Simons ended the season in the 96th percentile of catch-and-shoot efficiency on treys and 90th percentile of pull-up three-point efficiency, according to BBall Index. Adding that kind of offensive punch for what amounts to less than the mini MLE is bonkers value.

New Sixers president of basketball operations Mike Gansey has wasted little time in making major additions to the team’s roster. First Dean Wade, then Jaylen Brown, and now Simons. It has been an eventful start to free agency for Philly.

Anfernee Simons Picked Signing With 76ers Over Other Suitors

Simons had plenty of other options in free agency, as many teams could use a guard with his scoring ability. Ultimately, he opted to sign with the Sixers over the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat.

Both of those teams made him an offer. The Dallas Mavericks also reportedly had interest in signing Simons, but Simons felt that he fit best with the new-look Sixers. The decision was a wise one, as he figures to play a prominent role for Nick Nurse in Philly next season.